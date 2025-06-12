Half of London’s Social Housing Goes to ‘Migrants’

In the UK, which seems to be vying for the dishonor of becoming the first great European nation to be totally taken over and destroyed by Muslims, almost half of the public housing in the capital city of London has reportedly been given to illegal migrants.

GB News covered the 2021 census data showing that 48% of social housing in London has been given to foreign-born heads of household. The national average is lower, at 19% of social housing occupied by foreigners, ultimately costing British taxpayers £3.6 billion.

London is now estimated to be approaching a majority Muslim population, and it is certainly a hotspot of the demographic and cultural transformation that sadly promises to turn one of the great European countries into a sharia hellhole within the near future.

GB News added:

The Office for National Statistics figures show 376,700 lead tenants in London social housing were born outside Britain, reports The Telegraph. These households receive an average discount of approximately £11,600 annually compared to private rental costs in the capital. With nearly half of all social housing allocated to foreign-born lead residents, the total cost to taxpayers exceeds £3.5billion per year.

It is important to note that this data is from 2021, and many illegal aliens (especially Muslims) have entered the country since, so it is entirely likely that by now, more than 50% of social housing in London is occupied by foreigners.

GB News did say, however, that a fair number of the foreigners in the social housing hold British passports, indicating that they have become British citizens since arriving in the UK. Labour was accused of giving tens of thousands of illegal aliens mass amnesty last year; however, not every migrant with citizenship is a desirable acquisition who has gone through a rigorous process.

Here’s another difference — The Telegraph’s analysis indicated that, in 2021, four years ago, socially rented properties were approximately £11,992 cheaper annually.

The above-mentioned estimate of £3.6 billion cost to taxpayers came from The Telegraph's analysis of London’s "general needs" social housing stock for both private and local authority providers, as compared to the median private sector rents for properties that had a similar number of bedrooms. So actually, GB News clarified, the subsidy is more accurately £7.7 billion.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said, “This research shows how the huge costs of mass, low-skilled migration are often hidden from the public. When you lift up the bonnet, it's clear that the level and composition of immigration have been hugely economically harmful for decades.”

The figures reveal that 35 per cent of working-age foreign-born heads of households in London's social housing are either unemployed or economically inactive. This is despite residing in one of Britain's most prosperous regions, where productivity per hour worked is approximately 26 per cent higher than the UK average.

The UK Office for Budget Responsibility in 2024 discovered that low-paid migrant workers imposed a financial burden of over £150,000 each on taxpayers by the time they reached retirement age.

This is what national suicide looks like.

