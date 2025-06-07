Ireland: Major Protest Against Illegal Migration

Catherine Salgado | 1:14 PM on June 07, 2025
Matt Dunham

The citizens of multiple European countries are increasingly awake to the dangers posed by illegal immigration and globalism, but unfortunately, their leadership is still determined to ruin their countries. That is exactly the destructive attitude which so many Irishmen were protesting in Cork on Saturday.

The crime, barbaric culture, and violence brought to Ireland by the mass influx of Muslim men has infuriated many, which is why there have been numerous protests over the last couple of years in various parts of Ireland against illegal immigration. “Get them out,” chanted a large crowd enthusiastically waving Irish flags and protesting the deliberate population transformation of the globalists.

This April, on the anniversary of the famous 1916 Easter Rising of Irish patriots against the oppressive British, tens of thousands of Irish marched in a peaceful protest against the woke policies wrecking their country. This weekend, many citizens in Cork likewise protested the policies that are as ruinous to Ireland as the British tyranny of previous centuries was.

County Local News reported:

On June 7, 2025, Cork, Ireland, became the focal point of a significant protest against what many locals perceive as an "illegal invasion" of young men into the country. The event, which drew thousands of participants, was covered live by journalist Jim Ferguson, who took to Twitter to report on the unfolding situation. His tweet indicated that the protest was motivated by concerns over immigration policies and the demographic changes occurring within Irish society.

“Unity is Strength” was Ferguson’s slogan. The people of Ireland are becoming more united against the despots who want to destroy their country. One hopes that they can soon achieve such an election victory, as the people of Poland did recently by electing an anti-globalist leader.

FlashbackThousands of Irish March for Nationalism on Easter Rising Anniversary

County Local News continued:

The protest reflects a growing sentiment in various parts of Europe regarding immigration and national identity. In recent years, many European countries have experienced a surge in immigration, leading to increased tensions among local populations. This protest in Cork is emblematic of a broader movement that emphasizes patriotism and national unity, particularly in response to perceived threats to cultural and social norms.

Every single country in history that has allowed in a majority or strong minority of Muslims is eventually taken over by the Muslims and turned into a sharia nightmare. The Gaza Strip — gifted by Israel to the jihad-loving “Palestinians” — and Lebanon are two examples within living memory.

Ireland struggled for so many centuries to regain independence, and it would be a tragedy indeed if the Isle of Saints and Scholars became a Muslim dictatorship. May Saint Patrick intercede with God to save Ireland from the globalist snakes.

