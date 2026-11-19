This week, I had the opportunity to speak to members of the Senate Budget Committee about the solvency of Social Security, a topic I am compelled by circumstance to write about with some regularity. Newly emboldened Democrats are touting big changes, but there is one clear path to saving the program.

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The last year Social Security paid its own way was 2009. Every year since, the program has spent more than it collects, and the Department of the Treasury has borrowed the difference. This year, the borrowing hit $300 billion, counting interest on the shortfall. That's a significant deficit for a program most people mistakenly think is self-sustaining.

Since the shortfalls began in 2010, Social Security and related interest payments have added $1.6 trillion to the U.S. national debt. With more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the gap keeps widening. The Cato Institute's Romina Boccia projects that by 2032, this debt will explode by another $3.4 trillion.

Yet Washington acts as if none of this is happening. Republicans would prefer to never discuss the program. Democrats promise to raise benefits and bill "the rich."

The fact is that benefits have grown, and Congress never voted for most of that growth. In 1977, it tied starting benefits to wages, which rise faster than prices. So each new group of retirees automatically starts with a bigger check than the group before, even after adjusting for inflation. More importantly, retirees now live longer, with fewer workers paying for their expenses. There are just 2.6 workers per beneficiary today, down from 5.1 per beneficiary in 1960.

This reality is all straightforward. The program's trust funds (one for retirement, one for disability) are the reason voters miss Social Security's contribution to the deficit.

Between 1983 and 2009, the program sent surpluses to the Treasury in exchange for Social Security special-issue bonds. The extra cash was either spent or used for tax cuts, and respected scholars have shown that the situation created an opportunity for politicians to run larger deficits. No accounts with people's names on them were created, and no savings were accumulated.

These IOUs do, however, have legal meaning. They let the Social Security Administration ask the Treasury for its money back. Each time a bond is redeemed (assuming there is no tax increase or spending cut), the Treasury must borrow the cash to pay. That's how Social Security's Trust Funds can hold trillions in assets and still add to the budget deficit.

The existence of the Trust Funds does impose one piece of discipline: Once the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund balance hits zero in late 2032, Social Security will only be allowed to hand out what payroll taxes collect. Every retiree, rich or poor, will immediately take a 22% cut. Without these automatic cuts, Congress would never have to think about reform.

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Voters know this is coming. In a December 2025 Cato-YouGov survey, 70% of those polled expected their benefits to be cut. Yet 77% disapproved of the idea, and the same percentage objected to paying an extra $1,300 a year in payroll taxes (about half of what they would actually need to pay). Treating benefits and taxes as untouchable requires borrowing the difference, costing about $46 trillion in debt over the next 30 years.

The loudest voices on the left, especially Sen. Bernie Sanders, want to raise Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year, apply the 12.4% payroll tax to wages above $250,000 and raise the tax on investment income for high earners. By Boccia's estimate, that would close at most half of the long-run shortfall once the tax's ripple effects are accounted for.

And a large tax hike it would be. In New York and California, for example, it would lift the top marginal rate on wages above 60%, a point at which people restructure how they receive income, and economic growth would take a serious hit. So would state and local government revenue.

How Congress closes the gap matters for other reasons. The Penn Wharton Budget Model has looked at the impact of various options to keep Social Security solvent through the next 75 years. The higher-tax-only option lowers debt by about 14% of GDP by 2060. The package that slows benefit growth and raises the retirement age to 70 over 17 years would lower debt by 29%.

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People who expect smaller benefits work longer and save more, and those savings finance investment, which in turn grows the economy and improves the living standards of retirees and workers alike. Indeed, Penn Wharton projects that benefit restraint would lead to an economy 12% larger in 2060, against just 0.4% larger under the tax package.

The only ethical and economically sound plan would not allow a draconian 22% cut in Social Security benefits or ridiculous tax hikes. Instead, it would slow benefit growth for those who need it least, an option 58% of polled voters support. Ultimately, we should move toward a flat benefit that keeps poor retirees out of poverty and tie the retirement age to life expectancy.

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