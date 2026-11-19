The Department of Justice has scored a major legal victory, with a permanent injunction that prevents California Democrats from interfering with immigration operations.

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The District Court for the Central District of California issued the decision, which Attorney General Todd Blanche celebrated on November 19.

The Justice Department just secured a permanent injunction against California laws that restrict federal law enforcement operations — prohibiting @CAgovernor Gavin Newsom and @AGRobBonta from enforcing restrictions on officers that threaten their safety. This is a huge win for law enforcement in California! — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 19, 2026

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, had already warned Newsom that he did not have authority to restrict ICE activity, but the new decision makes it official from a court standpoint.

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That leads to an important side note, which is that it is not completely clear why the Trump administration should have had to go to court over this, given that there are already laws on the books preventing anyone from interfering with federal immigration officers. In fact, if people with political titles in America ever did get arrested (which they don’t, unless they’re MAGA), the Trump administration could have arrested Gavin Newsom and all the other Democrats who actively protect illegal aliens and target ICE.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law.

And if you want to know what that looks like in practice, just check out California’s sanctuary policies. In fact, California Democrats have released over 20,000 illegal alien criminals just since President Trump took office last year, usually in order to avoid compliance with ICE detainer requests. That release number includes nearly 170 murderers.

Since January 20, 2025, California has released nearly 24,000 criminal illegal aliens from jail back into American communities. There are more than 81,000 criminal charges or convictions associated with these non-honored detainers, including: 169 homicides 147 sexual assaults 1,088 drug trafficking charges 1,097 assaults 3,295 burglaries Sanctuary politicians may continue trying to harbor illegal alien murderers and child abusers, but the Trump Administration will ALWAYS put the American people first by arresting and removing criminal illegal aliens. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 3, 2026

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Woke authorities in California don’t care how many laws they break or how many people die because of their policies.