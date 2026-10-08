Hegseth: Fort Hood Terrorist’s Execution to Be Public

Not only is Secretary of War Pete Hegseth planning to have terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan executed at the very base where he committed mass murder, but the public will be able to watch the execution. And hell yes, I’m excited.

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Executing Hasan is justice, even if it is coming more than a decade after the massacre. But filming the execution and having it occur on the spot at Fort Hood where Hasan slaughtered 13 innocent people in the name of Allah is poetic justice. Unlike so many military bureaucrats before him, Hegseth knows how to punish an Islamic jihadi and ensure that the whole world sees America is no longer run by namby-pamby, pro-Islamist, woke cowards. There have been multiple Islamic terrorist attacks in America this year, and it is important for our military to send a strong message.

Hegseth told Human Events’ Jack Posobiec that deciding the circumstances of the execution was a “no brainer. Execution by firing squad. An Army major betrays his country, [he’s a] radical Islamist, kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood. Of course, we're gonna do [the execution] at Fort Hood. Gonna do it on a Thursday, we’re gonna do it at 1:00, which is when he did it, and it's gonna be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad.”

SecWar Hegseth reveals that the execution of convicted Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan will be PUBLIC: https://t.co/fnnghxliY2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 8, 2026

For too many decades, the military has been afraid of executing the most despicable traitors and terrorists. “It hadn't been since World War II, since we've done that,” Hegseth said, referring to the firing squad. “Well, I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II, which was win, which was, you understand when the enemy attacks you, you need to stand your ground.”

He remembered angrily how then-President Barack Obama referred to Hasan’s devastating terrorist attack, which injured over 30 people and killed more than a dozen, as “workplace violence,” because Obama didn’t want to admit the underlying ideology. “I mean, that's what we're up against. That's the worldview we're up against is ‘workplace violence,’” Hegseth exclaimed. In other words, he wants to send a message to Americans not just about one specific criminal, but about how America should deal with Islamic terrorism.

“No, we know what it is. It was a radical Islamist attack in uniform inside the ranks, and so he's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be,” Hegseth continued. “And we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that… there's serious consequences for these types of things.”

Asked if Hasan had made any final requests, Hegseth replied, “Don't care. We'll see you on December 3.”

Related: Why Anti-Israel Is Anti-American: We Face the Same Enemy

It is true that presumably Islamic terrorists are willing to die for Allah. On the other hand, the lengths to which jihad entities like Hamas, the Taliban, and the Palestinian Authority will go to in order to rescue terrorists from prison in Israel and other countries indicate that they definitely do not prefer to die in a humiliating execution or a jail cell. Put another way, the Islamic mindset is that it is glorious to die while mowing down Jews and Christians, but not so glorious to die as a public spectacle for the infidels. That is precisely why I think making Hasan’s execution public is beneficial for discouraging terrorism.

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There has not even been a military execution since 1961, which saw the hanging of Army Private John A. Bennett for rape and attempted murder. And the last firing-squad military execution was in the 1940s, as Hegseth referenced. This public display of justice has been a long time coming.