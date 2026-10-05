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Trump Approves Firing Squad for the Fort Hood Terrorist

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 05, 2026 8:50 PM
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Trump Approves Firing Squad for the Fort Hood Terrorist
John Ritchie, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences via AP

President Donald Trump and the Department of War are planning to execute Fort Hood terrorist and mass murderer by firing squad. And THAT, Tennessee, is how you efficiently and justly execute a murderer.

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Sean Parnell, who is the assistant to the secretary of war, made the announcement on the afternoon of October 5. “Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack,” Parnell stated.

He added, “The Secretary of the Army [Adam Telle] will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come.” Hegseth reshared Parnell’s post with a single word comment: “Justice.”

Political analyst John Basham reported that military execution by firing squad has not occurred in over eight decades, when Army Private Eddie Slovik was executed for desertion.

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There has not even been a military execution since 1961, which was the hanging of Army Private John A. Bennett for rape and attempted murder. Ronald Gray was supposed to undergo execution in 2008 for rapes and murders he committed in the 1980s, according to Military.com, but a court stayed the execution and it never happened, unfortunately.

Related: El-Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on the Terror Watchlist in 2016

Hopefully the execution of Hasan also sends a very strong message to potential terrorists as they consider committing more attacks on American troops amid an increase of terrorism worldwide. Al-Qaeda just called for more plane hijackings like the ones that killed almost 3000 people on 9/11, and Iranian and jihadis are looking to attack American officials and troops. The timing of this announcement is therefore especially significant.

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News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | DONALD TRUMP | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM

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