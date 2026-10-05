Trump Approves Firing Squad for the Fort Hood Terrorist

President Donald Trump and the Department of War are planning to execute Fort Hood terrorist and mass murderer by firing squad. And THAT, Tennessee, is how you efficiently and justly execute a murderer.

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Sean Parnell, who is the assistant to the secretary of war, made the announcement on the afternoon of October 5. “Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack,” Parnell stated.

He added, “The Secretary of the Army [Adam Telle] will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come.” Hegseth reshared Parnell’s post with a single word comment: “Justice.”

Political analyst John Basham reported that military execution by firing squad has not occurred in over eight decades, when Army Private Eddie Slovik was executed for desertion.

MORE: U.S. ARMY FIRING SQUAD HAS NOT KILLED ANYONE SINCE 1945 President Donald J. Trump J7st Approved Death By @USArmy Firing Squad For Convicted Radical Islamic Terrorist & Army Officer Nidal Malik Hasan. The President Approved The Firing Squad After Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Recommended The Penalty. On December 1, 1945, A U.S. Army Firing Squad Shot German Lt. Gen. Anton Dostler At Aversa, Italy. A U.S. Military Commission Had Found Him Guilty Of Ordering The Killing Of Captured American Soldiers. Dostler Led A German Unit In Italy. In March 1944, His Men Seized A Team Of 15 American Commandos. The Soldiers Were In Uniform. Dostler Ordered Them Shot. That Order Broke The Rules Of War On Prisoners. A Court Of American Officers Tried Him After Germany Surrendered. The Panel Sentenced Him To Death. The Squad Carried Out That Sentence In A Valley Near Aversa. He Was Tied To A Stake, Then Shot. The Last American Soldier Killed By A U.S. Army Firing Squad Came Earlier That Same Year. Private Eddie Slovik Died On January 31, 1945, Near Sainte-Marie-Aux-Mines, France. He Had Left His Unit During Fighting In Europe. He Was The Only U.S. Soldier Executed For Desertion In World War II. No U.S. Military Firing Squad Has Been Used Since 1945. The Last Military Execution Of Any Kind Was A Hanging On April 13, 1961. Army Pvt. John A. Bennett Was Put To Death At Fort Leavenworth For Rape & Attempted Murder. Today's Military Has Not Used A Firing Squad Since 1945. A Death Sentence Still Needs The President's Approval. None Has Been Carried Out In More Than 60 Years. — John Basham (@JohnBasham) October 6, 2026

There has not even been a military execution since 1961, which was the hanging of Army Private John A. Bennett for rape and attempted murder. Ronald Gray was supposed to undergo execution in 2008 for rapes and murders he committed in the 1980s, according to Military.com, but a court stayed the execution and it never happened, unfortunately.

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Hopefully the execution of Hasan also sends a very strong message to potential terrorists as they consider committing more attacks on American troops amid an increase of terrorism worldwide. Al-Qaeda just called for more plane hijackings like the ones that killed almost 3000 people on 9/11, and Iranian and jihadis are looking to attack American officials and troops. The timing of this announcement is therefore especially significant.

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