Why Anti-Israel Is Anti-American: We Face the Same Enemy

The same enemy that attacked Israel on October 7 and committed such atrocities is already setting its sights on America, and the advance guard is already here. Any American who is anti-Israel is not only rejecting the Bible and history, but totally ignoring the Islamic invasion awash at his doorstep.

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Yesterday, mobs of people screaming “long live Hamas” and “globalize the intifada” mocked those mourning October 7 victims, waved photos of terrorists, and fantasized about shipping the atrocities here. Never forget that an October 7 terrorist was living in Louisiana. Between deluded leftists and fundamentalist Muslim migrants, it is no wonder that an Iranian regime mouthpiece was bragging that he could activate supporters within America to start a revolution. A huge part of the population in America now truly believes in torturing and killing anyone who disagrees with them. Israel stands alone in the Middle East against the global Islamic caliphate. America needs to realize that we are facing the exact same enemy here.

BREAKING: Just blocks away from Ground Zero in NYC, masked Islamists chanting, “Long Live Hamas!” We were called Islamophobic when we called these people pro-Hamas. Are we still no longer allowed to call them that? https://t.co/VpbpCErQiL — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 8, 2026

Dan Burmawi, an ex-Muslim best-selling author, has been on both sides of this debate and understands what so many Westerners refuse to see. “Stop contextualizing Islamic jihad. On 9/11, it was not a response to American imperialism. On October 7, it was not resistance to occupation. The 60,000-plus attacks in the last few decades were not the work of lone wolves and radicals.” He emphasized, “It is all part of the Islamic religious mandate to take over the world and subjugate the infidels.” And “‘Free Palestine’ is just Allahu Akbar in disguise.”

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In a longer post, he examined the anti-Israel craze more closely. “When you stand against Israel, you will eventually stand against America,” he argued. “I moved to the United States a couple of months before October 7. I had no plan to stand publicly with Israel. None. Because in the world I come from, standing with Israel is not merely a sin, it is the sin above all sins, heavier even than apostasy. A man can leave Islam in secret. Standing with the Jews is open treason against the whole order.”

Burmawi thought he would avoid the whole issue of Israel. “My plan was to build a platform, comment on Islam, and use the freedom of speech I didn't have back home. That was all. Then October 7 happened, and I understood that the monster I had fled was already here. It had crossed into the West ahead of me.”

He mourned, “The same force that erased the Christian civilizations of the Middle East, that strangled and stagnated the region for fourteen centuries packaged itself inside a product the West was already eager to buy. Anti-Zionism is easy to sell, and so people are buying the thing that will dismantle their own civilization while believing they are buying a popular cause.”

Stupid antisemites in the West don’t understand that destruction of our Judeo-Christian civilization begins with hatred of the Chosen People who began it, and that Islam has never brought anything on a large scale but death and tyranny. “They think the box says ‘anti-Zionism.’ They do not know what is inside it,” Burmawi stated. “You can't be anti-Zionist today without serving the cause of Islam, because Islam is what is inside the box. And you can't serve the cause of Islam without working against America, because America is the next civilization on the list. Against Israel = for Islam = against America. There is no neutrality; there is no standing against both.”

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Tucker Carlson started by criticizing Israel; now he is a full-blown Jew-hater who vilifies America and the West — except Nazi Germany. Lefty activists started by chanting “free Palestine,” and now they’re running around New York screaming “long live Hamas.” Hatred of Israel will end in bending down and being tools or doormats for the Islamic conquerors who hate Americans just as much as they hate Israelis.