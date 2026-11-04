Maryland Girl Escapes Illegal Alien Kidnapper-Stabber

An illegal alien working as a cabbie in Maryland thanks to the Biden administration kidnapped a teenager and stabbed her multiple times. Amazingly, she was still able to escape him and reach police.

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Sierra Leonean national Abubakarr Barrie entered the United States illegally under the Biden administration in 2023, when the feds forced Border Patrol agents to release him. Only a few months before the kidnapping and stabbing, the New York Police Department had arrested him, according to the New York Post. Yet because Democrats never take illegal alien crime seriously, he was free to attempt the torturous murder of a young girl.

The girl later told police that when she told Barrie, who was acting as her cab driver, that he was going the wrong way, he put her in a headlock and drove her to his rental home. He then pushed her into a tiny room and told her to put her phone down and not scream.

Related: Suspiciously, a Migrant Caravan Left for the U.S. on Election Day

Barrie “began stabbing [the girl] all over her body, so she said she began scratching and clawing,” before hitting him with a fire extinguisher, according to the Post.

The dramatic footage shows the unidentified girl, 15, running with “no shoes or clothes” on from the Baltimore basement being rented out by unlicensed cabbie Abubakarr Barrie… He allegedly kidnapped the girl and stabbed her “all over the body” on Oct. 22 in what feds have branded a “heinous crime” – some three months after New York officials refused to honor an ICE detainer after he was busted for possession of a forged instrument. Despite sustaining injuries to her chest, ear, shoulder, back, and ribs, the girl managed to escape the property, and her daring bid for freedom was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance cameras.

Injured as she was, she managed to make it about a mile away from Barrie’s home before police found her.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized, “This tragedy would never have happened were it not for the multiple failures of sanctuary policies. First, Biden’s open borders let this monster into our country, then sanctuary politicians in New York refused to hand him over to ICE and released him after a previous arrest three months before this horrific crime.”

He added, “DHS is urging Baltimore County authorities to learn from sanctuary New York’s mistakes, honor ICE’s detainer against this illegal alien, and prevent him from harming any more Americans.”

Nearly 80% of the inhabitants of Sierra Leone are Muslim. My colleague Robert Spencer pointed out that among Muslims, the specific sharia rule is that if a girl is not dressed according to Islamic standards of modesty, which would include a hijab, she is essentially considered fair game for anything. This is why mass Muslim migration tends to drive up sex and violent crimes, and the criminals won’t admit they did anything wrong. The Quran even refers to the alleged obligation of women to veil themselves carefully, or they are supposedly to blame for being molested. And Islam also permits the murder of non-Muslims. Barrie could well have justified his despicable behavior to himself by using Islamic teachings.

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