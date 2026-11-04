Girls' Sports Won on Election Day

There was one thing voters from Washington State to Nebraska agreed on Tuesday: Girls' sports should be for biological girls. It turns out when campaigns can make compelling arguments about fairness in the face of political wokeness, voters will reward them.

Advertisement

Measures to keep boys who want to be girls out of the locker room, bathrooms, and starting lines in girls' sports won decisive victories in Washington State, Nebraska, Nevada, and Arizona on Election Day. A similar ban on boys who think they're girls also looks to be passing in Colorado.

In Nebraska, Measure 442 was passed by voters by an overwhelming 68% of voters. The measure would designate teams by sex: male, female, and mixed.

The Nebraska measure added language to the state constitution excluding trans athletes from girls' sports.

Initiative 638 in Washington State held a convincing lead with 60% of the vote counted and was one of the more animating issues urging voters to show up and turn in their ballots.

BREAKING: Ballot measures to keep boys out of girls' sports pass in both Arizona and Nebraska. These propositions are leading in Colorado and Washington state, too. https://t.co/FeKspX4jJp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 4, 2026

The Washington State measure forbids biological males from participating in girls' sports and requires that a player’s sex be verified at the yearly sports physical.

Another measure in Colorado was too close to call at last check, but was leading with 52% of the vote with more than 2 million votes counted. That it’s this close is a shame. It shouldn't even be a question that Title IX supports female athletes.

Prop 134 in Colorado was too close to call at last check, and that's a shame. It shouldn't even be a question that Title IX supports female athletes.

Initiative 638 in Washington State held a convincing lead of 58% with 60% of the vote counted and was one of the more animating issues getting voters to turn in their ballots. While supporters are declaring victory, it's still considered "too close to call."

WE WON! I am going to take tonight to process this. I will be making an official statement tomorrow. Thank you for those who voted YES on 638. We did it! -Frances Staudt https://t.co/d2xX6JBwPN — Frances Staudt (@Frances_Staudt) November 4, 2026

Frances Staudt, the face of this issue in Washington State, took a victory lap.

"We did it!" Staudt announced. "It's not been an easy fight, and I'm so proud of us. And I'm so happy to be here with a victory. Washington people have had enough."

In Arizona, supporters of female K-12 athletes won a decisive 58% of the vote despite trans groups spending feverishly to defeat the measure.

Trans activist orgs spent $800,000 opposing this compared to $3,000 spent by proponents. Dems swept Arizona & this still passed. https://t.co/5ewiuDeZSi — Lulu Solomon (@lulu_solomo) November 4, 2026

Advertisement

Twenty-seven other states ban boys from girls' teams, but this is the first time that this issue has burst through the Woke Blue Wall.

Fox News Digital reported that the leader of Let's Go Washington, Brian Heywood, believes that the apparent win will inspire other states to follow.

"I think this is a big bellwether for the state," said Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood, celebrating an initiative that, if approved, could go into effect within 30 days. "This was citizens who are voting very blue still in a lot of ways saying, hey, it's not a Republican/Democrat issue, it's a parental issue, it's a fairness in girls sports issue. And I think that carries a huge amount of weight."

Maine girls' activists, in fact, are considering mounting a campaign.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.