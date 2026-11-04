Erika Kirk’s Post-Election Reflection on Charlie’s Vision

Erika Kirk misses the unfailing optimism and energy of her assassinated husband, Charlie, but she knows that he would not give up no matter what the election results were.

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Erika reflected that Turning Point USA came out of the Obama era following the 2008 election, and that it was a movement born out of a bleak present and uncertain future. “I miss Charlie so much every single day, but especially on a day like today. He always said that when things are going well, we need to stay humble. And when things aren’t going the way we want, we need to stay positive, keep our faith, and get back to work,” she posted on X.

Author Dan Burmawi compared the current feeling to the day Charlie Kirk died, and I can understand why. One of the biggest bastions of Republicanism flipped totally blue. Democrats swept almost every major race. There was some fraud, a lot of lies, poor GOP decisions, high Democrat turnout, Republican apathy, and results that could put Congress and the White House temporarily out of reach. But we cannot give up, any more than we could after Charlie’s assassination, even though he was our best future presidential candidate. Democrats have often changed history in a tragic way, but it is then our job to decide how we will change history in a different way.

In her post, Erika did acknowledge that there is reason for people to feel depressed and discouraged, although she doesn’t want that feeling to last. “Last night, we saw races Republicans once won handily by double digits come down to the thinnest of margins, and in some cases, flip entirely. Democratic socialist candidates made the cost of gas, groceries, and housing the center of their campaigns. And voters responded at the ballot box,” she pointed out in a gentle rebuke of Republicans’ messaging. “A rising stock market doesn’t mean much when nearly half of Americans don’t have a 401(k) and just want to put gas in their trucks, put food on the table, and provide a good life for their families.”

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She went on:

But every time socialism has tried it has failed, because socialism concentrates economic power in the hands of the government instead of trusting individuals to build prosperity for themselves and their families. That’s fundamentally at odds with the free enterprise, individual liberty, and opportunity at the heart of the American experiment. We can disagree with the solutions voters were offered while still recognizing why they were looking elsewhere for answers. Exit polls clearly showed that the American people are concerned about the state of the economy and the war in Iran… We are going to listen, study the results, and spend the next two years making the case for how conservative, free market solutions, and a renewed focus on our country’s founding principles can address the problems the American people face. And we’re going to keep building the permanent infrastructure Charlie envisioned, strengthening our relationships in communities across the country, and preparing for 2028 and beyond.

Erika argued that Americans aren’t interested in labels, which I think is not entirely true, because the fundamentalist Democrat base will always vote Democrat as if it were their cult or religion. But it is true that fewer people overall are interested in being officially Republican or voting exactly along party lines. That is part of why it is so difficult for the GOP going forward unless they truly start to listen to the ordinary voters and stop assuming that they can change major campaign promises without suffering the consequences.

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“Americans … will support the candidates who can both speak to their concerns and deliver on what THEY need and dream about for their families,” Erika posited. “And those needs are the same as they have always been: an affordable home, safe communities, and the hope that the next generation will inherit a country with more opportunity than the last generation did. That is what the American dream has promised to all of us.”