Wow, Islamophobia Sure Gets a Lot of Terrorism Supporters Elected

More than a quarter century ago, Democrats spent a few weeks experiencing some clarity about whence the real threats to America came. The 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks hit in two places where a lot of Dems lived — New York City and Washington, D.C. For the first time since World War II, the bad guys had their attention. I grew up during the Cold War, and remember the Democrats as mostly being Soviet apologists.

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What happened after that was the kind of trademark Dem leap of illogic that has mystified me since the dawn of my political awareness. I've never understood processes of the leftist brain, which is why I've always been conservative. Post-9/11, the Democrats quickly went from, "Whoa, these guys are scary," to "Let's pump the brakes here...we don't want to hurt anyone's feelings." A clinically insane narrative took hold and has become a cornerstone of the Democratic Party's politics throughout this century.

It became verboten in the Dem rulebook to point out that terrorist attacks around the world tended to be carried out by people who had pocket Korans and yelled, "Allahu Akbar!" immediately before their final deeds on Earth. After every terror attack by a Jihadi, every Dem leg-humping media outlet was filled with breathless worries about potential breakouts of Islamophobic backlash everywhere.

We would politely remind them that, "Hey, we're not the ones killing people here." Heck, I don't even wear vests, suicide or otherwise. It didn't matter. In the twisted Dem fever dream, the problem is always that conservatives are pointing out what's actually happening here in the real world. Victims are demonized, and the bad guys are made out to be victims.

If you started to provide historical proof and context about the pesky jihadists who want to off all of us nonbelievers, Dems would begin barking "BUT TIMOTHY MCVEIGH!" like chihuahuas that had just stepped on a mousetrap. More than a millennium of Islamists acting in exceedingly violent bad faith wasn't a pattern according to them, but one inbred lunatic white guy was sufficient reason to insist that every white, non-liberal male in America was the real lurking terrorist threat.

These people are born concussed.

Democrats are so committed to their insane false narratives that they gleefully elected a terrorism sympathizer to be mayor of the most populous city in the United States, which is also the one that suffered the most casualties on 9/11. Yeah, he's a commie too, but that's been on brand for the Dems for a long time, despite their protestations to the contrary.

Zohran Mamdani's defenders will tell you that he has never openly supported a terrorist organization.

OJ Simpson never openly said he decapitated his wife either.

Antisemitic haters of Israel who blather on and on about poor Gaza are, in fact, terrorism supporters. They don't have to say "Hamas" out loud. Regular readers of mine are familiar with this line: Hamas is Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas.

In Congress, the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party is most prominently propped up by representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib. There are more, but those are the three who haven't shut their cavernous yaps since arriving on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Michigan voted to send someone even worse than Tlaib to Washington when it elected Abdul El-Sayed (another commie) to the Senate. There was a time when the United States Senate was supposed to be the more august chamber of Congress. The crazies were supposed to romp around in the House of Representatives. That all flew out the window when Hillary Clinton became a senator after she gave Rudy Giuliani prostate cancer. The stink from Granny Maojacket's crazy has been impossible to purge from the upper chamber.

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Speaking of patterns, this is a big one for the Democrats. Mere tolerance is never enough; everything must be taken to an extreme. That's how they arrive at "Abortion should be legal right up to the age of gender reassignment surgery." Or how they start at, "Let's not offend any Muslims," and jump to, "Let's roll the dice and elect a sleeper cell of one to a six-year term."

I wrote what I wrote.

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