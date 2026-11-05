Disconnect: Colorado and Washington Defeated Amendments That Dems Support

We have a serious crisis of uninformed voting in America, and obviously the GOP is failing somehow at correcting it.

Leaving aside the potential fraud involved in elections such as California’s governor and Texas’s governor and senator, it is obvious that American voters are angry at Republicans and even willing to return to the Democrat Party of extreme inflation, racial hatred, terrorism, foreign pandering, domestic rights trampling, and high taxes just to punish Republicans. Or perhaps a lot of voters genuinely are so disconnected from news that they don’t know what Democrats think? The defeat of amendments that Dem leadership enthusiastically supports in Democrat-run states indicates as much.

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Washington state has a Democrat trifecta, which means that the governorship and both chambers of the legislature in the state belong to Democrats. It is infamous for being one of the most solidly blue states in the nation. And it also so happens that Democrat leadership is enthusiastically and aggressively in support of putting biological men in women’s sports, because they will not back down an inch on transgender ideology. Apparently, a whole lot of Washington state Democrat voters don’t understand that.

The Washington Standard reported:

The only state ballot measure that will likely pass in Tuesday’s election is the one that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in K-12 girls’ sports. It’s a major loss for the progressive left. As of Tuesday night, Initiative 638 leads with nearly 57% of the total votes counted thus far.

Just like Washington State, Colorado’s statewide offices are entirely dominated by Democrats. And yet, a significant number of those Democrat voters also seem unaware of the radical transgender ideology of the party they voted into office.

With 78% of the vote in, Colorado is still poised to pass a restriction on cross-sex participants in girls’ sports (53% yes) and on gender-transition surgery for minors (52% yes). https://t.co/TrrWgKzHEi — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) November 4, 2026

Rocky Mountain Voice also reported that Colorado voters passed a proposition to give child traffickers life in prison without parole, with that proposition being the most popular on the ballot, even though the Democrat-dominated legislature previously defeated a less strict version of that proposition. Again, the disconnect between politicians and the people is real.

In Arizona, where Democrats supposedly just won all the major statewide offices again, voters also gave the victory to a proposition restricting biological males in female sports. The values that most voters have and the values of the politicians who triumphed so decisively in the midterm election do not match.

Spencer Pratt argued this week that the GOP is much worse at storytelling and at developing an attractive brand than the Democrats, which ties in with my own frequent warning that Democrats have always been much better at propaganda than Republicans. From the early 1800s onwards, Democrats have been extremely clever at rewriting their own track records in real time, whitewashing or misrepresenting their history, and conning voters into thinking they represent all kinds of glorious ideals and policies which they never actually implement. As Pratt put it, big name brands can charge much more for the same product simply because of the rapport and fame they have developed. It’s not so much about the product as about the story. And that’s where Republicans always seem to fall short.

For Our VIPs: Spencer Pratt Says Dems Are Better at Messaging Than GOP, and Storytelling Is the Key

Pratt and Steve Hilton seem to have developed a way of reaching many Democrats and independents, selling them Republican policies in a way that is attractive to them. Both of them did much better in California than anyone thought that any Republican could. If the GOP were to pivot more toward their style of campaigning, I think we would have a very good chance in 2028. But the overall approach to campaigning and reaching voters needs to change.

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