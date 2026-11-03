Arizona 2026 Midterm Election Results: Democrats Hold Governorship

As usual, the swing state of Arizona has drawn a good deal of attention and speculation heading into the midterm election, with multiple significant races, including the governorship and House races that could determine the GOP majority. And it was a bad night for Republicans in Arizona.

Advertisement

As someone who has lived in Arizona for most of her life, I have experienced its political and border crises personally over the last two decades and seen how illegal immigration, an influx from California, and election rigging have changed it from a solid red state into a swing state. And the governorship is going to stay in Democrat hands, according to the projection from CBS News and DDHQ. The attorney general and secretary of state races are likely to go Democrat too.

President Donald Trump shared his list of Arizona endorsements, the names of the candidates, and the offices for which they are running on the Monday before Election Day. Sadly, many of them did not win their seats.

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ARIZONA, GET OUT AND VOTE for these Great Patriots! They have my Complete and Total Endorsement and will never let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/BACHtLTrCQ https://t.co/CNQumZWlL6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2026

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) and the other Democrats in her administration won their offices in 2022 in a still-contested election. Arizona is infamous for its election irregularities and allegations of fraud, and it is noteworthy that Hobbs-aligned canvassers were just caught on camera telling self-identified felons and noncitizens (actually undercover journalists) that they should register to vote and cast their ballots. Perhaps that is part of how she pulled off her win.

Hobbs has occasionally claimed to support securing the border, but also vetoed the ICE Act, which would have required police and sheriffs around the state to cooperate with ICE detainer requests. Trump praised her GOP opponent Rep. Andy Biggs as a “very successful Civic Leader, Attorney, former State Representative, former State Senator, and now, as a distinguished U.S. Congressman.” But his “opponent, Katie Hobbs, is a Radical Left Democrat who wants massive Tax Increases, Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children. Katie Hobbs is Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous! On the other hand, as your next Governor, Andy will work tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Illegal Aliens, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our incredible Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

For Our VIPs: Election Alert: Don’t Forget These Dems’ Records on Immigration Law

Biggs’ running mate is Sine Kerr for lieutenant governor. Warren Petersen (R) was running for attorney general against incumbent Kris Mayes. In the state Senate, Petersen has opposed men in women’s sports, defended the Second Amendment, and supported law enforcement and national security. Mayes allegedly has ties to Chinese Communists and is so extreme in her views on illegal immigration that she claimed foreign criminals could shoot ICE agents as “self-defense.”

Advertisement

State Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R-Ariz.) was running against incumbent Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D-Ariz.), who was an attorney for an accused gun runner with a network that killed federal agents. Kolodin emphasized election integrity.

One of the particularly significant congressional races was in Tucson, which is overall a Democrat city, but Arizona’s sixth district there currently has a Republican representative, Juan Ciscomani. While he is one of the most moderate Republicans in Congress, he has been an improvement upon the radical Democrats Tucson usually elects. Ciscomani has emphasized his support for veterans benefits, his votes for tax cuts and Trump tax reforms, and his support for law enforcement during his campaign. On Election Day, he visited multiple Tucson polling locations to talk with voters about their concerns. Ciscomani did receive a Trump endorsement, but he lost his race. Radical Joanna Mendoza won.

Polls are OPEN across AZ06 and people are VOTING! Starting the day in Tucson at Udall Park and Rec Center voting center! Great to see so many out and voting. 💪🇺🇸 Stop #1: 📍Udall https://t.co/PnOKEOSNAf — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) November 3, 2026

Another race to follow is the seat that Biggs holds but is vacating to run for governor. Mark Lamb, the former sheriff of Pinal County, is the Republican candidate, running against Elizabeth Lee (D), who has made “reproductive rights,” which of course means abortion, the centerpiece of her campaign. Lamb has instead focused on lowering costs and securing the border.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>Arizona

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>