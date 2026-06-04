What in the Actual Hell Is a Democrat These Days?

Five days after Nazi soldiers marched into Paris, Congress unanimously voted 316–0 in favor of the Two-Ocean Navy Act authorizing the construction of more than 40 major surface ships, 115 destroyers,43 submarines, and (gulp!) 15,000 aircraft. Sponsored by Rep. Carl Vinson, a Georgia Democrat — if you ever wondered why we have a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named after him — the bill was signed into law by FDR on July 19, 1940, belatedly readying this country for the rising Nazi threat in the Atlantic and Imperial Japan in the Pacific.

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In Maine today, Democrats are about to nominate an actual Nazi-obsessed drug abuser for the United States Senate.

I don't know if the past is a different country, as the old saying goes, but for the Democrats, it's certainly a different party.

But we're just getting started.

Earlier this week, lefty columnist and author Joe Klein confessed that "There was a moment, a few weeks ago, when I thought the Dems might win the Senate in 2026," but that now "the mood has changed in two of the more juicy races." One would be the aforementioned campaign in Maine starring Nazi sympathizer Graham Platner, whom Klein describes as "a preppy pretending to be a proletarian."

The other race that caused Klein to all but give up hope is — you guessed it — James Talarico in Texas, whom I might describe as "a queer enthusiast pretending to be a devout Christian."

Klein's column is appropriately headlined "Two Dumb Dems."

Here's more from Klein, sounding very much like a Bill Clinton DLC Democrat of 30 years ago:

If the Democrats are ever to regain Lone Star traction they need a red-meat campaigner, someone who doesn’t favor boys playing in girls sports, someone who believes in racial equality not racialist favoritism, someone who doesn’t want to understand criminals, but incarcerate them. I agree with Talarico about a non-binary Collective Consciousness (he calls it God), but I wouldn’t go around talking about it in mixed company if I were running for office.

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Indeed. But today's Democrats have fully shunned DLC-style centrism. In fact, Democrats don't just fly their freak flags; they're working hard to purge the party of anyone who doesn't fly one.

Naturally, this brings us to San Francisco, where the race is on to replace retiring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. While it could be weeks before we know the result because California is, to borrow President Donald Trump's colorful language, a Third World s***hole, State Sen. Scott Wiener currently leads and will likely move on to the general election.

Wiener's claim to fame is sponsoring various bills involving sex, minors, trans issues, and sometimes all three. These are some of the bills he's behind, collated last year by End Wokeness:

AB 957: Penalizes parents who don't affirm a child’s trans identity

SB 107: Removes an out-of-state child from their parents if they travel to California to obtain a gender transition

SB 145: Reduced penalty for offenders who sodomize children as young as 14

SB 866: Allows kids to consent to medical decisions without parents

SB 239: Reduces penalty for deliberately spreading AIDS

SB 132: Requires prisons to put males in female prisons if they claim to feel like a woman

If the current primary count is close to correct, Weiner will square off against another Democrat, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, in November — and likely win.

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For whatever it's worth, Pelosi endorsed Chan, but San Francisco primary voters apparently said, "Nah, we like this guy."

BREAKING: California State Senator Scott Weiner has been tapped as the next Supreme Leader of Iran. pic.twitter.com/SfanPFhHIX — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 17, 2026

And of course I went with the Drunk Republican's post to, ah, show you Weiner, because that joke will never get old.

Now let me take you to New Jersey, where Egyptian-born Adam Hisham Hamawy just won the Democratic primary for the state's 12th Congressional District. A former combat medic and plastic surgeon, Hamaway "lied under oath as a defense witness for Omar Abdel Rahman aka 'the Blind Sheikh,' who incited the World Trade Center bombing in 1993," according to a New York Post story that ran before New Jersey Dems gave him the nod.

"I'm reading the testimony of New Jersey Democrat nominee for Congress Adam Hamawy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing trial transcripts and... wow," Ronak Daneshman posted on Wednesday. "This is jaw dropping that we're allowing someone like this to go to the House of Representatives with access to intelligence info." He even "travelled to Bosnia where he volunteered for an Al Qaeda offshoot," Ari Fleischer reminded readers.

Cook Political rates the district D+13, so barring a miracle — or a GOP-held House that has the stones to refuse to seat him — Hamawy will soon be a Congressman.

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I used to be very careful to differentiate between the corrupt Democrat pols who lied their way into office, and the merely gullible and/or greedy Democrat voters who put them there.

But in one election cycle, Democrat primary voters have (or likely soon will) choose a Nazi, a heretic, a sex freak, and yet another Islamist, over much more palatable candidates.

That's on you, Dems — and I don't know who the hell you even are anymore.

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