Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse Material

Everyone’s least favorite princess isn’t the only embarrassment in the family. Apparently, her estranged father is much worse than ignorant and woke — he could be a serious criminal.

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As so often happens with a high-profile criminal bust nowadays, Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is bringing charges against the culprit. Both Essayli’s office and the Department of Justice posted about the arrest.

🚨 Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades. If convicted, Markle would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 6, 2026

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said Essayli. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

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FBI Director Kash Patel also commented on the arrest. “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions,” he said. “Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide. Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case.”

Markle allegedly had child sex abuse material not only in the Philippines, but in storage units he rents in Los Angeles, including photos of him with naked minor girls.

If Grace Kelly was the epitome of American charm, elegance, and beauty in a royal setting, Meghan Markle is the opposite — whiny, classless, and entitled. But as woke, embarrassing, and irritating as she is, at least we don't have any evidence that she is a criminal. And in this case, her relative accused of a disgusting crime is not someone with whom she is close anymore. Maybe the whole Markle family is wacky in different ways.

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Meghan did, however, admit in a statement that she became aware of “troubling and disturbing allegations against my father” as far back as 2018, according to People. She told the outlet that the allegations were not substantiated at that time, and so she never talked about them publicly. I’m sure she really did hope that the allegations were false and she would never hear about them again. Even other criminals despise pedophiles; they’re so vile, and having one in the family is horrible. Then again, Meghan married into the family of one of the most infamous Jeffrey Epstein clients. No doubt, Harry can empathize.