Suspected Somali Fraudster Wins Minnesota House Seat From Republican

If there were one race that illustrated everything wrong with Democrats and their voters in the 2026 midterm election, it would be this one. A Somali daycare owner implicated in a massive multimillion-dollar fraud scheme just flipped a Minnesota House seat blue for Democrats, according to reports on Friday.

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Abdi Daisane not only avoided prison for his center’s multiple violations and for having a sponsor that stole $18 million from Minnesota taxpayers, but now he will have the ability to legislate and help decide the obligations and restrictions on Minnesota taxpayers. The Founding Fathers would not recognize our Republic.

'LOST STATE:' A Somali daycare owner whose business has faced scrutiny over millions in state and federal funding defeated a Republican incumbent to win a Minnesota House seat. Abdi Daisane's Blooming Kids Child Care Center has been cited for over a dozen violations, and as sponsored for state funding by a nonprofit that the state claims "knowingly defrauded" Minnesota to the tune of $18 million. Full story here https://t.co/NywBNEZaXQ — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 6, 2026

Daisane is from the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), which essentially means that he is a commie. Fox News reported that he delivered part of his victory speech in Somali, making it perfectly clear that as a politician, just as much as a daycare center CEO, he plans to prioritize people from his own intensely corrupt country rather than all the people of his new country.

Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud… has received $7.29 million from the state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. His childcare business also received $598,251.62 from the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 2020. A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently had to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center's sponsor for CACFP funds… Alpha News reported on the funding in late October, and spoke with a nearby worker who said they never saw children entering or exiting the childcare facility.

Fox reporters also found the center (not pictured at the top of this article) remarkably devoid of people when they went to investigate. Daisane’s buddies at Partners in Nutrition "knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the Minnesota False Claims Act."

Was there fraud involved in Daisane’s election? Possibly. Don't forget that Cam Higby and James O’Keefe disguised themselves as Muslims and filmed themselves proving that they were able to vote in the state without identity checks or citizenship verification, and yet now they are facing charges from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (D). Minnesota allows registered voters to vouch for up to eight people each with no IDs needed. And the Department of Justice has already indicted multiple noncitizens for election illegality in Minnesota.

Or perhaps the Democrats successfully moved so many Somalis into the area where Daisane was running that he was able to win just because of demographic change. That appears to be what happened in Texas. This is precisely why Democrats always try to import as many illegal aliens and so-called refugees as possible and make the system highly vulnerable to fraud, because if you move in enough Third World barbarians, Republicans cannot win elections.

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Related: Republicans Need a Plan to Fight the Left's Long-Term Strategy

It is worth repeating that Republicans need to stop planning just for the next election and have a much more cohesive long-term strategy. Steve Hilton talked about the Democrat machine in California and said that Republicans need their own machine — minus the illegal activities, of course. And Spencer Pratt pointed out that Republicans need to get a whole lot better at storytelling, because Democrats never deliver on their promises, and yet somehow they keep winning elections.