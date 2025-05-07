Former Royal Advisor Filmed Saying Prince Andrew Was a P*do

A crowning disgrace to a royal mess? A new video from O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) apparently shows a scandalous friend of Prince Andrew, the British royal rumored to have disturbing ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying Andrew was raping underage girls.

Advertisement

The shocking video has been released as Americans await the promised released of the Epstein client files from the Trump Justice Department. If authentic, this video confirms accusations against the scandal-ridden and disgraced son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the video, Bryan bragged to the undercover journalist about how “famous” he used to be when he was “working with the Queen of England” and supposedly “best friends” with Princess Diana. Bryan also referred to the former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, whose affair with him caused a spicy British royal scandal several decades ago. “Sarah and I sort of fell in love, and we lived together for like five or seven years,” Bryan said in the video. He claimed to have raised Ferguson’s and her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. “Those were my kids,” Bryan chortled. “I was father to those kids.”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/pYS55hIKT4 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) May 7, 2025

Virginia Giuffre (see photo above), an Epstein victim, accused Epstein of paying her to have sex with Ferguson’s ex-husband Prince Andrew when Giuffre, who recently died “by suicide,” was only 17 years old. Andrew denied the allegation during a BBC interview, but his mother the queen still stripped Andrew of his royal duties afterwards. Andrew reportedly asked advice from John Bryan, and in the new OMG video, Bryan apparently confirms that Andrew — with whom he was “good” friends — was lying about his actions.

Advertisement

Read Also: Dems Shield Human Traffickers Because They Are Human Traffickers

Andrew used to visit Bryan’s house occasionally to see his daughters, Bryan explained, though not often. “He was in the Navy. It was 250 days at sea. He never saw his kids,” Bryan laughed. Amidst the Epstein scandal involving Prince Andrew, according to Bryan and The UK Daily Mail, Bryan was smuggled into Windsor to give his advice. Bryan, per the UK outlet, created a “five-page strategic planning document” that included advice to Andrew to show public empathy for Epstein’s victims. Bryan asserted several years ago that he believed in Andrew’s innocence.

But in the new video, Bryan seems to admit he was totally wrong. The undercover journalist asked Bryan, “Was [the prince] already cheating and involved with Epstein?” Bryan replied, “Eh, there were other girls. I was so pissed about that… [Andrew] lied to me about that.” Bryan admitted he knew Andrew “saw” Epstein, but “he lied to me, that he was such a close friend.” Bryan indicated that he didn’t know for sure how closely Epstein and Andrew were linked until after he told The Daily Mail he believed in Andrew’s innocence. Bryan insisted Andrew lied “that he was f**king underage girls. That’s not cool.” There’s the understatement of the century.

Advertisement

O’Keefe admitted that this investigation could land him and others in hot water, but insisted Epstein’s underaged victims “need to be protected, and the people involved need to be held accountable by law enforcement immediately. Without accountability, our notion of freedom is just an illusion.”

Editor’s Note: Do you want more quality, timely analysis on breaking news and accountability for sexual criminals? Please support PJ Media’s work so we can continue to bring it to you. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!