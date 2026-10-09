BREAKING: Trump Chooses His New White House Press Secretary

It seemed like Donald Trump was going to wait until after the midterm elections to name his new White House press secretary, but on Friday, he surprised us all.

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According to Fox News, it confirmed with the White House that Trump has offered the job to Katie Zacharia. There's no word yet on whether Zacharia has accepted the job, but I can't imagine she wouldn't.

BREAKING: Katie Zacharia has been offered the White House press secretary role. It is not yet clear whether she has accepted the offer. @AmericaRpts @JacquiHeinrich https://t.co/yEPhr5F0J3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

Zacharia is a lawyer and conservative commentator who often appears on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax. Earlier this year, she spent six weeks as the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson before leaving the job in March. The 42-year-old has also been working as a communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.

Trump taps Kristi Noem's ex mouthpiece Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt for White House press secretary 🔗 https://t.co/xyOPTF1x6w https://t.co/50VjGsErSM — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 9, 2026

Here's a bio from Trumpettesusa.com:

Katie is a dynamic legal and business professional with expertise across corporate law, political advocacy, higher education, and non-profits both in the United States and abroad. Currently, Katie is the chief advancement officer for Fix California and actively serves on the Dean’s Council at Caruso School of Law, the Conejo Guardian Newspaper, and serves on the Board of Advisors for the College Republicans of America and the White Rose Resistance. Previously, Katie spent three impactful years in Beijing, China, serving as outside counsel for the World Bank and IFC at Zhong Lun Law Firm while simultaneously leading fundraising efforts for a global non-profit focused on migrant children’s education. A double alumna of Caruso School of Law (’11) and Seaver College (’07), Katie served as president of the Christian Legal Society, president of College Republicans and was a research assistant to Jim Gash and Roger Alford. Additionally, Katie was an assistant to former president Andrew Benton. During law school, she gained valuable legal insights while clerking for a federal judge at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Katie also worked in the White House’s Office of Political Affairs and worked on various campaigns throughout her career. Katie passionately pursues her interests in family, fitness, politics, and Southern California adventures alongside her husband and four beloved children.

Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt, who resigned from the role in mid-August. Leavitt, who has a toddler son and just had a baby girl in May, announced that she was stepping away to spend more time with her family.

"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she said at the time. "The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

This is a developing story...

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