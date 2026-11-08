Greg Gutfeld Has a Theory About the Midterms

When Republicans took their hits in the midterms, Greg Gutfeld offered an explanation that makes a lot of sense. His theory is simple. President Donald Trump has crammed so much into his second term that people have lost track of how much he's actually done.

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"My theory on what happened on Tuesday is definitely pure Trump fatigue," Gutfeld said on Fox News' The Five last week. "And we know this: two years of Trump is like 10 human years of anybody. The guy did so much that we forget about it. We forget about it."

Then he walked through the record, and it's a long one.

"Obviously the border, obviously crime — historic lows, probably since they started, keeping tabs, wage growth jumped," he said. "You had energy product and export records, judicial appointments, deregulation, opioid and fentanyl interdiction, and of course, the Trump accounts."

Gutfeld singled out the Trump accounts as a policy that will look better with every passing year. He also had a message for the Democrats who trashed them. "Which, by the way, if that was the only thing he did 30 years from now, you Democrats with kids with Trump accounts, you're gonna feel pretty bad about how you talked about them when you're looking at 400 grand or a half a million dollars," Gutfeld added.

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If voters gave Democrats the majority to stop Trump, what exactly do they plan to stop? Gutfeld put the question to them directly. "The point, if the point is obstruction, which is what they're saying, what are you obstructing? Everything I said just now is good," he said. "I mean, do you want to open the border? Do you want to bring trans back? Do you want to undo the Trump accounts? I don't think you want to do that."

To his credit, Gutfeld didn't pretend everything went perfectly. "The Iran war, for example, that alienated his base because he said ‘no new wars.’ I think the undercurrent dissatisfaction with it wasn't that it was a war, but it took too long."

His final point might be the most important one. "But as long as, you know, our incumbents were voted out, but our ideas kept in, it tells you it's not about policy," he said.

“TWO YEARS OF TRUMP IS LIKE TEN HUMAN YEARS!” 🔥🇺🇸@greggutfeld breaks down his theory behind the GOP's midterm losses, arguing that the results were driven by “TRUMP FATIGUE” rather than a rejection of the president's policies.



“OUR INCUMBENTS WERE VOTED OUT BUT IDEAS KEPT… https://t.co/hUoz1fDAkM — The Five (@TheFive) November 7, 2026

Think about that for a second. A lot has gotten better under Trump. Even the economy is better. So why don't people feel it? Because prices are still high, and those prices are the result of historic inflation during Joe Biden's presidency. Families still pay more for groceries, rent, and gas than they did before Bidenflation struck. You can't undo that kind of damage overnight, and voters who feel squeezed at the checkout line don't always stop to sort out who caused it; they just blame the guy currently in charge.

Here's the thing, though. Democrats won't use their new power to fix any of that. We're about to get two years of Democrats obstructing the Trump agenda and dragging the country through one meritless investigation after another. They've run that playbook before, and they'll run it again because they have nothing else to offer.

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That gives Republicans a clear path forward. The key is to stay focused on building on the success of Trump's second term so far, while Democrats prove they're only interested in revenge. Let them hold their hearings. Let them chase their subpoenas. Republicans should keep their eyes on the border, the economy, and the policies that are working.

Fatigue fades, but results last.

A party that keeps delivering for the people it serves will always have a stronger case than a party whose only plan is to get revenge.

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