Missouri Democratic State Rep. Arrested Shortly After Reelection Over Deadly Threats

A Democratic state representative in Missouri was in handcuffs only the day after his constituents reelected him because of his potentially murderous behavior.

It’s never exactly a shock when Democrats turn out to be criminals, because the party makes a practice of glorifying crime and giving easy sentences or no sentences at all to criminals, whether foreign or domestic. From illegal migration to drastically reduced sentences for murderers and rapists to the cover-up of mass fraud, Democrats sure love crime.

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Also being the party of elitism, Democrats tend to think that the rules, which include criminal laws, should never apply to them. One Democratic politician who seems to have that attitude is Anthony Ealy, whose election victory suffered an interruption when police arrested him for threatening to kill someone.

The New York Post reported some details on November 6:

State Representative Anthony Ealy Jr., 32, caused a chaotic scene while yelling outside a business as a family was making funeral arrangements around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City, FOX 4 reported, citing a probable cause statement. An individual then approached the lefty lawmaker to try and deescalate the situation when Ealy said he had a gun, lunged towards the person, and threatened, “I’m going to kill you. Call the police, I’m going to kill you,” according to the statement.

A witness told local press, “It was definitely a scene, it was pretty chaotic.” Again, notice that this incident happened the day after Election Day. Maybe Ealy thought that being reelected would exempt him from any consequences?

The Daily Mail also reported that Ealy threatened a couple in a separate incident in which he allegedly trespassed at their apartment complex.

BREAKING: Missouri Democrat State Rep. Anthony Ealy Jr. was arrested less than 24 hours after winning his re-election. He is facing charges after allegedly trespassing and threatening to kill a couple. https://t.co/J6LDzjvn2c — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 7, 2026

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Multiple witnesses have corroborated the account that the attempted peacemaker gave, blaming Ealy for the craziness, according to the Post. Police arrested Ealy at his house only 20 minutes after the incident. Ealy promptly “denied making threats or mentioning a firearm.”

Given that there were multiple witnesses against him, however, police still charged the representative with misdemeanor assault and disturbing the peace charges, the Post noted. Cole County Jail did release Ealy on Friday, however.

The Post contacted Ealy, who replied with a statement that the outlet rightly called “bizarre.” Ealy asserted the charges stemmed from racism and some kind of prophecy related to his alleged Christian faith, and told such a wildly different story from the one the witnesses told that he clearly wasn’t even trying to sound realistic.

His story was that he was smoking a cigarette when someone with a bat chased him and started pushing him. “I believe this has something to do with my Christian Faith, that I’m black and reelected. Something a prophecy,” he rambled fantastically. “I do not know anything else, I want peace and for this to be wrapped up but thats all I have to say. Something else bigger is going on,” Ealy asserted. “My record speaks for itself. True prophets live through this mess.”

This is the nut job Missouri Democrats wanted to represent them in the state legislature. He received 68% of the vote to secure his third term in office, according to the Post. Ironically, Ealy was becoming too wacky even for state Democrat leadership, but apparently his voters didn’t get the message.

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He was removed from all committee assignments last spring so he could focus on personal matters — and there were no plans to reinstate his committee assignments for the 2027 legislative season, according to the chief of staff for House Democratic minority leader Ashley Aune, FOX 4 reported. House Democratic leadership asked the troubled lawmaker to consider allowing someone else to run for his seat before he announced his reelection bid.

Ealy ignored them and won his race. You have to wonder whether his voters did any research on his actual record and statements at all or whether they just voted for the guy with the D after his name.