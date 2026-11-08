Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall, Who's the Craziest New Democrat of Them All?

It hath reached me, O auspicious King, that there was once a political party populated by the greatest gaggle of misfits, morons, crazies, and other assorted ruffians and thugs who won a great electoral victory in a far-off country that was once rumored to be the fairest nation under Allah's firmament.

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It is said, O great one, that the people were convinced to vote for these rascals by means both foul and fair, by trickery and chicanery, and by the voters’ inability to tear themselves away from their magic screens to pay attention to what was happening in the world. The fact that those opposing the crazies were not without blemish themselves and had milquetoast backbones made the job of stopping the evil ones that much more difficult.

Now, my beloved, the people were stuck with the crazies for at least two years. What will happen next? Will the Kingdom perish? Will the people sicken and become gender confused? Will the evil of socialism bring the brave country to rack and ruin?

But what is this compared with what I shall tell you tomorrow night, O King, if the King spares me and lets me live? It will be even better and more entertaining, I promise you!

* * * *

Brave Shahrazad told King Shahryar a story every night for 1,001 nights to stay alive. Apparently, the king’s first wife was unfaithful, and, in a haze of bloody vengeance, he decided that all women were cheats. He solved the problem in typical Muslim fashion: every night he would marry a virgin and then execute her in the morning.

Of course, no such solution is open to the American people, and none should be. We’re going to have to endure people who believe the borders should be open, prisons should be eliminated, rents and health care should be nationalized, and taxes should be higher.

It should be said that there are many Democrats, salt-of-the-earth types, who are not enamored with much of the radical Democrats’ agenda. But they will probably sit down, shut up, and follow their leaders because the price of apostasy will be high in the new Democratic Party. Somewhere, someone is making lists of people who will need to be “re-educated” or eliminated for the greater good. Why would the U.S. be any different than Russia, China, Cuba, or any other nation where socialists took power and promptly purged those who opposed them?

Megan Romer, co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), was interviewed by Fox News’s Shannon Bream, who asked Romer a string of lightning-fast, true-or-false questions, including whether the DSA platform includes “abolishing the Senate,” to which Romer replied, “True.”

The Hill:

“Replace the presidency and Supreme Court as we now know them?” Bream asked on Sunday. “Yep,” Romer replied. Romer then proceeded to say a DSA government would “absolutely” abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When asked if a DSA government would abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone who is in the U.S. illegally, Romer replied, “As a long-term plan, yep.” Romer also said the DSA platform would “absolutely” defund the Pentagon and would also abolish prisons “as part of a long-term program.” Republicans quickly highlighted the interview. “The barbarians are inside the gate — and Democrats are WELCOMING them in,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wrote on social media. “Communism is no longer a far fetched threat. It is here on our SHORES.”

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Establishment Democrats, who are not in favor of ending prisons, ending the Senate, or ending ICE (knowing it would be the end of their political careers), are nevertheless quiescent about the DSA agenda. “Hey! If it brings us to power, we can deal with the crazies the same way we’ve always done. We simply absorb them into the party, OK?”

So said every other democratic party that stood and watched as the crazies refused to be “absorbed” and conquered them instead.

The question becomes: do you really want to “absorb” people like Adam Hamawy? The congressman-elect from New Jersey’s 12th District used to pal around with the late “Blind Sheikh,” Omar Abdel-Rahman, whose followers carried out the first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.

Mr. Hamawy is very evasive about his time hanging around with a terrorist.

The New York Sun:

One of the few media outlets that did come calling during the campaign was the Atlantic magazine. Just before Election Day, the magazine published a probing interview with Dr. Hamawy, in which he stressed his time with Abdel-Rahman happened when he was very young. But Dr. Hamawy did not speak to key details and was occasionally evasive and frustrated. The Atlantic called him an “acolyte” to Abdel-Rahman and said trial documents show the two shared a hotel room on a 1991 road trip to Detroit to attend a conference entitled “Towards a Global Islamic Economy.” The sheikh spoke there on the topic of “The Best Way on Supporting Jihad.”

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“We just elected a terrorist-loving crazy person to the U.S. Congress,” said Michael Crispi, the leader of the America First Republicans of New Jersey. He told The New York Sun, “Our Founding Fathers could never have envisioned this happening. How does this happen?"

The screen people barely moved.

Another competitor in the "Craziest New Member of Congress" contest is Colorado's Melat Kiros. She supports the standard DSA "Straitjacket Agenda," including abolishing ICE so that drugs and criminals can flood the country, wishing for a Hamas victory against Israel, ending prisons, and giving everyone everything anyone could ever desire, and damn the cost.

On AI, Kiros has championed a strict nationwide moratorium on new data centers until rigid federal labor and environmental regulations are in place, including a requirement that companies generate their own renewable energy. This stance has been heavily debated by tech and industry advocates concerned about regional infrastructure and economic growth.

But for a truly out-there, gobsmackingly nutzo DSA newbie in Congress, I present the winner of the "Craziest New Member of Congress" contest: Darializa Avila Chevalier.

She's dating a guy who made a name for himself defending al-Qaeda terrorists in court.

City Journal:

This summer, Chevalier, a close ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, narrowly prevailed over longtime incumbent Adriano Espaillat for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 13th electoral district. She did so in spite of a history of controversial positions and statements, including demanding the abolition of prisons, endorsing the seizure of private property, and even writing that she “forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” Before her career in politics, Chevalier helped found Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the campus group that proudly calls on members to “undermine and eradicate America” by using “resistance in Gaza [to create] unrest and violence in America.

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She won 88% of the vote. In New York. That’s still in the USA, right?

America is big enough for all ideas, including communism, socialism, fascism, and any other “ism” that people don’t like. Sorry, but that’s what freedom is all about: allowing ideas and people you disagree with space in the public square. As long as they don’t advocate violence, they should be free to spout whatever they want.

But the DSA and its ilk are not winning because Americans necessarily agree with their ideas. In fact, if you ask 50 people what the DSA stands for, you’ll probably get a helluva lot of blank stares.

My point is that we’re sleepwalking into disaster. We can’t function as a radical-left (or radical-right) society. We aren’t built that way. By losing the traditional middle ground in politics, we’ve opened the door to crazies like Avila Chevalier and Hamawy to waltz in and make themselves comfortable. These are not American Democrats in any way, shape, or form. They are tyrants-in-waiting.

And unless we wake up soon, they will get so powerful they won’t be stopped.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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