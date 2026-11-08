You Thought Woke Was Dead? It Was Hibernating.

Your friends who aren't very politically active thought it was about affordability. Maybe some believed it was about the "war" in Iran, where the bombing stopped in April. They might understand what it was really all about when the 12-year-old girls they love start talking about the boy in their locker room.

Advertisement

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-14th District) warned you all. When Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Democrat Francesca Wong came under scrutiny during the primary for old tweets supporting defunding the police and canceling Thanksgiving, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about Wong's tweets during an appearance on ABC's This Week. She flippantly laughed and said a city councilman in New York often says, "Woke one was crazy."

However, it seems everyone ignored the rest of her commentary. She did not say she disagreed with the ideas. She disagreed with the rhetoric. She also said some important dialogue happened during that timeframe. She, however, also blamed "woke" on the pandemic and lockdowns, which is absurd.

“Defund the police” was born out of the Ferguson riots. The Democratic Party first included transgender protections in its platform in 2012. “Believe All Women” started with the “Dear Colleague” letter to college administrators in 2011. Ocasio-Cortez was at the forefront of the climate insanity, famously telling us the world was going to end in a decade.

Cancel culture started in 2017 with the #MeToo movement. Roseanne Barr lost her show in 2018. And they attempted to cancel J.K. Rowling in 2018, the woman who proclaimed Dumbledore was gay, because she dared to say men cannot be women. Cancel culture was alive and well before the pandemic. And it was years before the pandemic that conservatives in Hollywood needed a secret group called “Friends of Abe.”

Some on the Democratic side, like James Carville and Dan Turrentine, believe that “woke” is not on the Democratic agenda post-election. Carville criticized California Rep. Ro Khanna (D-17th District) and his X post that said, “DEI is back,” the day after the election. Carville observed, “The DEI people asked me to honor your identity above your humanity. I cannot do that. To me, you’re a human being first. And if we bring this bulls—language back, we’re going to pay for it.”

Turrentine, a strategist, added, “Not a single new member from a competitive state or district ran on restoring DEI. Quite the contrary, they stayed away from relitigating settled social issues and focused like a laser beam on costs, chaos, and corruption.” He is correct. For example, trans kid-loving Texas senator-elect James Talarico avoided his record like the plague.

But the woke can’t contain themselves. On Sunday, New Jersey Democrats introduced legislation that adopts a definition of Islamophobia that includes factual criticism of the religion and its customs and includes civil and criminal penalties. The Houston mayor has already told his officers not to honor ICE detainers, despite a state law banning sanctuary cities. And even in Washington, D.C., they can’t keep hiding the ball.

Advertisement

Two days after being elected to the Senate, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-Mich.) told Joe Scarborough that the left-wing grift machine, USAID, must be funded. That way, the NGOs that enforce the woke agenda by threatening organizations with boycotts and negative campaigns if they don’t implement DEI programs can do the progressives’ dirty work. And it employs their donors’ kids with downwardly mobile degrees.

And the kickoff of the Democrats in power wouldn’t be complete without commentary from Queer News Tonight. They are hoping Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), formerly known as Tim, will be able to use the ladies’ room. “When Democrats take the gavel in January, expect that to change. They vehemently protested the rule two years ago, which specifically was created to target McBride. Soon, Democrats will make the rules and make things right,” host John Hayden said. The team at Queer News Tonight is just sure that one of Speaker Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-N.Y.) priorities, if he can get the job, will be letting Tim in the ladies’ room.

And if you think similar pressure won’t be on every new Democratic trifecta to do the same thing in their state, hold onto your seat. “Moderate” Abigail Spanberger took office as Virginia’s new governor in January 2025. She waited only until June of that year to put boys back in the girls’ locker room and in girls’ sports because a proposal from the Department of Health, submitted under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, was in the comment period.

Advertisement

As soon as public comments closed, she yanked the proposed rule that would have kept girls’ sports and spaces free of boys. And she did this just one election cycle after parents sent a clear message that they do not like the sexualization of students at school by electing Youngkin, the Republican.

“Moderate” Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill went even further. New Jersey already had a law allowing boys who said they were girls to compete in sports and use girls’ spaces. That wasn’t enough. Sherrill had to sign a sweeping law shielding parents who brought their children to New Jersey from states where trans procedures on children were banned from prosecution.

Woke Two will be more insane and more insidious than Woke One. It will start with the six new Democratic trifectas at the state level. “Moderate” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro talks out of both sides of his mouth on the trans issue. In one breath, he criticizes legislation protecting girls as “cruel” and has also said he doesn’t want boys on the field to have an unfair advantage. With both legislative chambers and potential presidential aspirations, Shapiro will have to sign legislation allowing boys into girls’ sports and spaces. Or he will be out of the primary before it starts. Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan will all follow suit.

Advertisement

The bright spot is that residents of these states may realize a government that is at least divided can’t shove the preferences of 20% of the population onto the 80% who hate it. Maybe they will learn there is no such thing as a moderate Democrat anymore. Our best shot at taking back the House could be overreach in the states that voted blue, no matter who, leading to buyer’s remorse.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.