Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is back in the conversation about the 2028 presidential election, this time because of a book he is reportedly writing.

According to a November 22 report from Axios, two sources say DeSantis is quietly working on a new book. He has not publicly announced the project, and there is no confirmed title, release date, or subject. His office also did not respond to Axios's request for comment.

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Is DeSantis thinking about running for president again? There is a reason people are making that connection. For example, in February 2023, DeSantis released The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival, a book about his background and his record as governor. And three months later, he announced that he was running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

However, as you probably know, his campaign did not go as he hoped. Donald Trump defeated him by a wide margin in the Iowa caucuses, and DeSantis ended his campaign in January 2024, before the New Hampshire primary. He then endorsed Trump.

Now, DeSantis is preparing to leave the governor's office because Florida limits governors to two consecutive terms, and Republican Byron Donalds is scheduled to succeed him on Jan. 5, 2027. That means DeSantis will soon have to decide what to do outside elected office. Will he take time off from politics? Will he be right back in the arena?

The political situation has also changed because the Democrats made significant gains in the November 2026 midterm elections, but luckily, Republicans kept control of Florida's governor's office. DeSantis also pointed to Florida as a great example of the fact that Republicans can still win, even though the Republican Party lost in many other places in the country.

ABC News reported on November 7 that two people familiar with DeSantis's thinking said he is keeping the door open to another possible presidential campaign. However, they also said he had not made a final decision and wanted to see how the political situation developed.

DeSantis has, however, pushed back against suggestions that he is already organizing a campaign. After a separate report claimed he had contacted a political consultant, he rejected the story in a November 6 post on X.

The Washington Post is fabricating this out of whole cloth. I have not reached out to anybody about running for anything. Just another pathetic attempt to garner clicks.



Using anonymous sources of course! pic.twitter.com/v9PtX6HgSj — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 6, 2026

A video of DeSantis discussing Florida's great approach to governing also resurfaced on X on November 22, when an unofficial account supporting the governor shared his remarks.

DESANTIS: "As governor of Florida, I get this great cheat code: All I gotta do is look to New York, Illinois, California, and then do the opposite." https://t.co/DI5hYlzEdq — Ron DeSantis News 🇺🇸 (@RonDeSantis2024) November 22, 2026

For now, whether his reported book project is a step toward another presidential campaign is unknown.

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There are many possible contenders for the 2028 presidential election. Marco Rubio, JD Vance, DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and more.

I don't think DeSantis should be counted out of the 2028 presidential race simply because he lost to Trump in 2024. However, if DeSantis decides to run again in 2028, he needs to explain why voters should choose him over other Republican candidates, including Vice President JD Vance, if Vance decides to run, who is widely discussed as a likely contender but has not officially announced a campaign.

What will the Republican Party look like after Trump leaves office? The race is on.

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