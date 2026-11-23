While Irish researchers and European media have occasionally confessed to a crisis of child and youth sexual exploitation gangs in Ireland, only this year, with the exposure of the gargantuan and obscene grooming gang crisis in England, is Ireland’s crisis receiving more international attention.

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BREAKING: Irish media confirms that Ireland now has grooming gangs operating throughout the country. How is this not the biggest global story? https://t.co/mswupKLh6d — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 23, 2026

Last year, Irish Inquiry blamed the 13% rise in sexual crime in Ireland on mass illegal migration. It provided multiple examples of young Irish people or elderly nursing home residents whom migrants sexually abused and raped. Irish Inquiry also emphasized that since the mass influx of foreigners (particularly Muslims), the rape rate in Ireland was three times that of many other European Union countries.

Just between 2024 and 2025, there was a 70% increase in the number of potential human trafficking victims in Ireland, according to the Irish Mail article in the screenshot above. About two-thirds of trafficking victims were sexual targets, although Irish police also acknowledged an increase in drug abuse among young boys.

The reality is that this exploitation has been ongoing for years, and woke Irish authorities just didn’t want to admit what so many of their citizens have been furiously protesting.

In 2023, The Irish Times acknowledged that teenage girls under the care of the Irish government were incredibly vulnerable to sexual exploitation gangs. University College Dublin conducted the study, which included interviews with various staff and organizations caring for girls from 12 years old and up who were having sexual relations with older men, sometimes with teams of older men, in exchange for jewelry, clothes, or other material benefits.

While the Irish authorities did not acknowledge that mass migration fueled the problem, The Irish Times did admit that the situation was strikingly similar to and had many “parallels” with “child sex abuse and exploitation scandals previously uncovered in Rochdale and Rotherham in England.” And in England, the overwhelming majority of rape gangs are Muslim (an estimated 90% to 95%).

Then back in October, The Daily Mail had a report for its paid subscribers with a hard-hitting headline: “REVEALED: The EVIL strategy used by sophisticated grooming gangs to target vulnerable girls the length and breadth of Ireland — before subjecting them to a life of hell at the hands of depraved, predatory men.” But The Daily Mail and The Irish Times are not the only sources that have called attention to a longtime crisis finally receiving more attention.

Related: UK University Compiled 1400-Page Dossier on Pro-Israel Student

The UK is finally in the spotlight as government officials there covered up the grooming gang crisis, but wherever large numbers of Muslim migrants have gone in Europe, there has been an explosion of sexual crime. JihadWatch covered the Muslim migrants in Germany who were luring girls into prostitution with a promise of drugs. As of 2024, in just one German city, Frankfurt, foreigners committed 100% of serious sexual crimes.

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In the UK, as of last March, foreigners were responsible for about a fourth of convicted sexual crimes. This website collects examples of migrant crime across Ireland. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to find statistics on migrant crime in Ireland because the authorities work so hard to suppress the truth.

The Islamic religion explicitly endorses and encourages pedophilia, rape, sexual slavery, and polygamy. So unsurprisingly, wherever Muslims go, they bring those evils with them. Muslims and other Third World barbarians are fueling sexual crime tsunamis in America and Europe, but woke authorities absolutely refused to address the root of the problem.