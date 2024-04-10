Migrants Committed the Majority of Serious Crimes in This German City

Crime statistics out of one German city illustrate just how destructive illegal immigration is to Western society.

It is very difficult to find honest data on illegal alien crimes in America, though Texas data shows hundreds of thousands of migrant-committed crimes. Recent data from the German city of Frankfurt, however, illustrates just how terribly illegal migration can transform a Western society. Not only did “foreigners” commit a majority of crimes in Frankfurt, they committed 100% of serious sexual crimes, according to an English-language Magyar Nemzet piece on German Bild newspaper’s report.

More than half of Frankfurt’s suspects in serious crimes are now “foreigners” — that is, they have no German passport, making them illegal entrants. The true number of migrant criminals could be higher, as the data did not clarify whether any of the other 42.6% of criminals had a migrant background.

As for crimes against life, 54 percent of the murders were committed by foreigners, while they were responsible for 64.8 percent of other homicides… ‘65.5 percent of robberies, 75.6 percent of aggravated robberies, 93 percent of car thefts, 87.5 percent of handbag thefts, 93 percent of pickpocketing, 87.5 percent of forced entry, 80 percent of daytime burglaries and 72.9 percent of street thefts were attributed to foreign nationals.’

Two other statistics were particularly shocking. The illegally present “foreigners” were responsible for 83.3% of forced prostitution and human trafficking, and 100% of serious sexual violence. It’s obscene how these violent animals have been allowed into Germany in droves only to exploit and harm German citizens.

Other sobering statistics include migrants committing 64.1% of Frankfurt’s rapes, 64.4% of sexual abuse cases, and 57.1% of abuse of minors, per Magyar Nemzet. Meanwhile, 62.5% of sexual extortion and 75% of counterfeiting cases were “foreigners.”

A Frankfurt police spokesman reportedly told Bild, “We have the airport here. This is a gateway. If we exclude the violations of immigration law from the statistics, we have a proportion of 57.4 percent of non-German suspects. This figure is well above the national average of 35 percent.”

Frankfurt is a hot spot for migrants. While the national German average of non-German suspects is significantly lower than that in Frankfurt, it is still disturbingly large. How is it acceptable that 35% percent of German criminals are actually foreigners present there illegally?

As I noted above, it can be difficult to get any honest statistics on migrant crime over here in America, since authorities are reluctant to admit how damaging illegal immigration is to society. One statistic can help give us an idea of how many crimes illegals commit here, however. Illegal migrants committed over 430,000 criminal offenses just in Texas since 2011, as of last August.

With more criminals and gang members pouring across the southern U.S. border all the time, no doubt the numbers will only continue to climb. If new management isn’t voted into federal and state governments this year, Americans could well experience the migrant-triggered criminal nightmare that Frankfurt suffers.