Gang Members Disguised as Migrants Enter Open U.S. Border

Criminal gang members pretending to be migrants are entering the already crime-ridden U.S. through Biden’s wide-open southern border. And according to one immigration lawyer exposing the criminals, they “are going to attack [Americans] at some point.”

Noticias en la Frontera contributor Juan Mendoza Díaz posted exclusive content Nov. 13 of an immigration attorney who exposed the gang members’ entry — and received death threats for his trouble. This new warning on criminals crossing the southern border follows a report that Islamic terrorists could be exploiting the border crisis to infiltrate America.

EXCLUSIVE: An immigration attorney has received constant death threats after exposing gang members pretending to be migrants and being released into the U.S.



These criminals are being let in while families seeking asylum are prioritized for deportation.

Díaz noted that the border crisis has consistently worsened under Joe Biden. Immigration lawyer Rolando Vazquez, based out of Miami, has handled cases for the flood of Venezuelans illegally entering the U.S. and claiming asylum, and he’s also exposed criminal gang members entering the U.S. as “migrants.” Gangs are “exploiting the situation to obtain asylum” here, Díaz said.

Vazquez told Díaz how "most” of the (largely Venezuelan) migrants he has dealt with recently “don’t have asylum claims”; that is, they’re gaming the system. They’ll claim support for a certain political candidate, which doesn’t qualify a person for asylum, and when pressed on the issue they have no answer. “They[’ll] basically just say, ‘We’ll, I’m not really here for protection, you know, it was just hard in our country.’”

Even worse, “there’s a lot of criminals that have come and blended in with these asylum seekers, they’re being released into our country, and they are not here to request asylum, they’re not going to show up to their court dates. The majority of them [are] here … to continue their life of crime.” Vazquez added that he’s “seen that since the Biden administration took control.”

Under Biden, suspicious individuals are just “inspected” and passed on into the U.S., Vazquez stated. “Much of them are committing crimes in the local communities.” Vazquez has seen family units who hold jobs lose their asylum claims and be prioritized for deportation — instead of the migrants with “criminal convictions.”

Vazquez made the shocking statement, “Venezuela right now is actually safer right now in my opinion than the U.S.” Why? While there’s political persecution in Venezuela, a huge number of Venezuelan criminals are now scattered across America, not back in their home country. Biden’s border crisis is essentially enticing the criminal element of Venezuela here.

As a U.S. citizen who “loves my country,” Vazquez added, he feels a “duty” to protect America — especially if the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) won’t do so. These criminals need to be called out, he said. Indeed, illegal migrants reportedly committed over 430,000 criminal offenses since 2011 just in Texas.

Díaz highlighted how the Biden administration expanded “temporary protected status” for many Venezuelan migrants, even while looking to deport others. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that migrants entering after a certain date don’t need protection, but Vazquez countered, “You’ve already made it clear that there’s a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.” Vazquez wants Mayorkas to focus more on finding criminals than on imposing arbitrary date cutoffs.

Working the border during the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Program (MPP), Vazquez said, he saw how “that program worked.” It was “staggering how the numbers declined” once migrants had to remain in Mexico and have their claims assessed. For the most part, fake asylum claims were filtered out. And, best of all, under Trump, “We didn’t have these criminals coming in.”

Vazquez publishes photos and videos of criminals he’s identified from Venezuela on his social media, warning the criminals, “I have information that you’re here” with pictures of them with socialist Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. “You’re not here requesting protection, you were sent here by the regime to do their dirty work,” Vazquez accuses these individuals. “I receive a few death threats on a daily basis now,” he added.

Ever since exposing one criminal/regime agent who lives in Atlanta, Vazquez said, he’s received threats for targeting both the man and the criminal organization Tren de Aragua. The latter criminal organization works with Maduro, according to Vazquez, and has “a hit” out on the immigration lawyer.

Therefore, Vazquez has purchased firearms and learned how to protect himself, but he told Díaz, “I’m not scared. I know what I got myself into … I don’t want to die, I have a family, and I have, you know, kids to take care of. [But] the public needs to know that we have to take this into our own hands,” exposing online the criminals Biden has allowed into America.

Vazquez did hand over information to DHS and some even to the FBI, but the federal government seems uninterested in taking action (chasing those dangerous MAGA extremists instead, no doubt). He urged Americans “as a community” to come together and make “a plan” because “they are going to attack at some point … all roads lead to that conclusion.” He acknowledged that orders on these bad policies come from the top but urged ICE and Border Patrol agents to do what they can to close the border against people “coming to do harm” to Americans.