President Donald Trump just gave “America’s Mayor” Rudy Giuliani the highest U.S. civilian award.

America's Mayor receives America's highest civilian honor. 🇺🇸 President Donald J. Trump awards @RudyGiuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom for true American leadership and a lifetime of public service. https://t.co/dS1wd4irkI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2026

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New York City could certainly use a mayor like Giuliani again. He was able to solve or mitigate so many of the crises that now everyone sees as permanently entrenched in the Big Apple. For instance, in 1998, Giuliani reported a nearly 50% drop in overall crime since 1993 and the lowest murder rate since 1966. In just about four years, Giuliani brought New York City from being the crime capital of America to the safest big city in the U.S.

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Amid the hellish catastrophe of 9/11, facing the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of the first responders under his direction, Giuliani rallied New Yorkers to help survivors, comfort the bereaved, search the wreckage, and rebuild in a world forever changed by Islamic terrorism on American soil.

EBSCO tried to claim Giuliani’s tenure as mayor was complex, but admitted that he reversed urban decay, brought down crime, and revitalized famous economic and historical districts in the city like Times Square. Giuliani also served in the Reagan Department of Justice, was an attorney for Trump, and now has a podcast.

After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump on Tuesday, Giuliani posted on X, “I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from President Donald J. Trump. Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.’”

Giuliani praised all those who contributed to his success over the years. “I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me—particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together,” he said. “And to my family—mother, father, children, ancestors, and extended family, including my friends—what you have done will always mean the most. Doing the right thing for others has been my guiding light. May God continue to bless the United States of America. Ultimately, all we achieve is the will of God—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.”

Giuliani’s son Andrew certainly could not be prouder.

🚨 NOW: President Trump is officially awarding America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House, and Andrew Giuliani's statement is pure GOLD "He was able to take the rotting apple of New York and make it the safest large city in the COUNTRY!" "It's incredibly special...to see your father receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an unbelievable honor, it's tough to describe, but to see him receive it from such a consequential president like the 45th and 47th president? It makes it all the more special!" 🇺🇸 Trump first PROMISED Rudy this honor in September 2025, just two days after he was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire WELL-EARNED. @RudyGiuliani @AndrewHGiuliani — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

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It’s a well-deserved honor for America’s Mayor.