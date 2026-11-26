A father who lost his daughter to illegal alien crime and received zero notice or empathy from Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) is disgusted after the prime turkey Pritzker used his Thanksgiving X post to lie about President Donald Trump.

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Pritzker, who appears to be auditioning as a blimp for the Macy's parade, shared a report from habitually dishonest ABC News claiming that Thanksgiving meals will be 6% more expensive this year than last year. Allegedly, this is all the Trump administration’s fault. ABC certainly lied by saying that the price of the meal had not increased since 2022 because in 2023 traditional Thanksgiving food items were increasing in price faster than overall inflation.

Furthermore, Forbes reported just a couple of weeks ago that the prices of cranberries and turkeys had gone down slightly this year as compared to last year. So both Pritzker and ABC are being dishonest. Then again, you could hardly expect Pritzker to admit that his sanctuary policies and overregulation drive up prices for citizens.

You can thank the President for those rising prices, from turkey to fuel, this Thanksgiving. https://t.co/KJhf7JR88r — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 25, 2026

Joe Abraham leads ICE’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office because he lost his daughter Katie and her friend Chloe in January 2025 when a drunk Guatemalan illegal alien, Julio Cucul-Bol, hit and killed them. Pritzker has never had any interest in talking with Abraham about his daughter, and this Thanksgiving, the pain of her loss is sharpened for Abraham by seeing how Pritzker always has to blame everyone for problems except himself.

Related: Angel Family Mourns Victim of Illegal Alien Killer on Thanksgiving

Abraham quickly responded to Pritzker’s insensitive and mendacious whining:

.@GovPritzker How about saying a prayer for the victims and the empty chairs at Thanksgiving tables that your policies helped create, instead of turning every occasion into another political attack? And where was this concern for working families when prices soared from 2021 through 2025 under @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and you? Not a word of comparable outrage. Those costs haven't disappeared. Families are still feeling them today, and the consequences of those policies, compounded by Illinois' one-party rule, will be felt for decades. No proportionality. No accountability. Just politics all the time. Disgusting. — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) November 26, 2026

For families who lost loved ones to illegal alien crime, “Those costs haven't disappeared. Families are still feeling them today, and the consequences of those policies, compounded by Illinois' one-party rule, will be felt for decades,” Abraham exclaimed. “No proportionality. No accountability. Just politics all the time. Disgusting.”

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Pritzker also never reached out to the Gorman family after an illegal alien killed their Sheridan in Chicago this year. The Gormans are marking their first Thanksgiving without Sheridan because of Illinois’s sanctuary policies. But for Democrats, any cost is worth paying in money or lives as long as they stay in power.