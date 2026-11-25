This Thanksgiving, numerous American families will spend the holiday without a loved one or even multiple loved ones because of illegal alien crime that Democrats encourage in every possible way. The next time a sanctuary politician or news outlet whines about the families of illegal alien criminals, remember the Americans whose sons, spouses, daughters or parents will never come home thanks to sanctuary insanity.

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Sheridan Gorman, a Loyola University Chicago freshman, was simply walking on the beach with her friends when an illegal alien, Jose Medina, walked up to her and shot her in the head. Immediately, Democrats either rushed to defend Medina or went to great lengths to ignore the cause of Gorman's death. Illinois Democrats are still very proud of their sanctuary policies, and national Democrats are planning to implement more protections for illegal aliens than ever as soon as they take over Congress. Meanwhile, none of these lefty SOBs give a damn about the suffering of the Gorman family or any other angel families.

The Biden administration released Medina into America. The J.B. Pritzker state administration and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gave him sanctuary. Police arrested Medina for shoplifting but didn't hold him. And Medina repaid all that by murdering a random teenage stranger. Thomas and Jessica Gorman have an empty seat at their Thanksgiving table for the first time, a seat that will never be filled again.

Sanctuary politicians have the blood of innocent Americans like Sheridan Gorman on their hands. Every death at the hands of an illegal alien is preventable, and we owe it to our angel families to stop these preventable tragedies from ever happening again. Sanctuary politicians must at the bare minimum cooperate with @ICEgov on honoring detainers so we can remove criminal illegal aliens from the United States and save American lives. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

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"We did everything right," Jessica Gorman sobbed. Her husband put in, "We made one mistake." Jessica amended, "We made a mistake sending our daughter to a school in Chicago. Sending our daughter to a sanctuary city. We had no idea." Choosing a prestigious Chicago university should not have been a death sentence.

Neither Pritzker nor Johnson bothered to call the Gorman family with condolences. Those are reserved for illegal alien criminals' families. Jessica challenged Democrats, "What if Sheridan were your daughter? Again, would these policies, would these decisions, would these ridiculous explanations you give be enough for you?"

Sheridan always made apple pie at Thanksgiving, but this year another family member will have to make the pie. "We're going to share an apple pie together and try to start, I guess, some new memories," said her dad. "As hard as it is without her, it's definitely going to be an empty seat at the table."

Jessica Gorman sadly shared, "Our dogs actually still sit in her bedroom window every day waiting for her to come home. It's been over seven months and that's where they are all day, just waiting." But the 18-year-old is never coming home, not this Thanksgiving or any other.

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