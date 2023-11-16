Thanksgiving Inflation Gobbling Up Americans’ Money

You’re going to need a lot of green stuff this Thanksgiving, and I don’t mean peas and lettuce. Thanks to the turkey in the White House, inflation on traditional Thanksgiving foods is higher than tempers after your uncle from L.A. introduces politics at the dinner table.

Craig Bannister reported for Media Research Center’s CNSNews on Nov. 15 that the “Cost of Traditional Thanksgiving Food Items Rising Faster than Overall Inflation.” If you thought your last trip to the grocery store was expensive, wait until you stock up for Turkey Day. The good news is that Sleepy Joe Biden with his mashed potatoes for brains won’t be suffering from any of the extra expenses his policies have created for Americans!

Despite what the Biden administration and its media lackeys try to claim, inflation is not slowing down. The rate of inflation allegedly slowed down this month and this year, as the U.S. Inflation Calculator estimated, which included data from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI-U). So you’re still paying more, even if prices are increasing at a less rapid rate. But it seems that inflation hasn’t slowed for Thanksgiving foods this year.

According to Bannister at CNSNews, citing BLS data, the CPI for all items before seasonal adjustment is up 3.2% over last year. But that’s not all.

Some of the Thanksgiving meal items experiencing price hikes surpassing the nation’s CPI increase include: Uncooked Poultry, such as turkey: up 7.2%

Sauces and gravies: up 7.5%

Bread: up 6.3%

Crackers, bread, and cracker products up: 6.0% The price increases for several Thanksgiving treats and sweets have also exceeded inflation: Cookies up: 5.1%

Fresh cakes and cupcakes up: 4.4%

Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts up: 5.1%

Sugar and sugar substitutes up: 8.8%

Candy and chewing gum up: 5.9%

Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers up: 2.7%

And if you want to eat out for Thanksgiving, that cost is a 5.4% increase over last year. That’s over two percentage points more than the CPI for all items. Sadly, no matter which option you take this holiday, you’re going to feel that pain in your wallet.

Many companies traditionally make extra money and see increased sales during the holidays from Thanksgiving through Christmas. But this year, as Americans struggle just to make ends meet, presents and edible treats might seem like an unaffordable luxury. Most of us don’t have foreign money laundering to provide an extra income source as the Biden family does.

It’s particularly sad that a holiday specifically instituted so that Americans could thank God for the bounty, freedom, and prosperity He provided this nation should be sabotaged by Biden’s un-American policies, making bounty a thing of the past. Let’s hope that Biden’s goose — or turkey — is cooked by this time next year after the 2024 presidential election.