The number of stories that have trickled out in the last week about missing, uncounted, or potentially fraudulent ballots makes the 2026 midterm election results increasingly suspect.

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Idaho's Secretary of State Office confirmed last week that it had found 333 uncounted ballots in one of Bannock County's precincts, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. State officials were quick to emphasize that no races' results changed because of the several hundred ballots, but the fact that so many votes could go missing — and state and local races do sometimes come down to a few dozen or a few hundred votes — is extremely concerning.

Idaho Capital Sun acknowledged, in fact, that another county had a similar problem of unreported ballots this midterm election year. State election officials admitted that a recount of ballots in Latah County was underway after it turned out that there were more than 2,300 ballots unreported in initial election results.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane (R-Idaho) explained that these potentially election-altering errors are the reason the state has a process to double-check. “Once again, this demonstrates the importance of the reconciliation process we use to verify election results following every election,” he said. “While I am thankful that these ballots were identified, we will be working to determine why these ballots were not processed on election night and working with counties across the state to reinforce our election processes.”

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The Idaho Capital Sun explained further:

All of the uncounted ballots in Bannock County came from the same precinct, named Pocatello 2, state officials said. The county has 57 precincts…The precinct also voted in Legislative District 29, where Democrats swept all three seats. But in two of those races, Democrats had led by around 2,000 votes over Republicans, according to election results.

The official results from Idaho show that Republicans won many of the races in both Bannock and Latah Counties, with a few exceptions like the ones mentioned above. Just from a numbers standpoint, a few of the races came down to very narrow margins, such as Rep. Russ Fulcher's (R-Idaho) win, which was by 336 votes.

Or again, in the race for lieutenant governor, Republican Scott Bedke won his race by about 600 votes, based on the latest available data. Now you understand why a few hundred or a few thousand votes can really make a difference.

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And the question is, are such problems isolated to Idaho or have they occurred in other states? A Georgia House race flipped blue and then back to red after the rediscovery of a "missing" memory card. The Trump administration is investigating over 300,000 cases of election fraud. California declared it would count 20,000 noncitizen ballots in complete defiance of federal law.

The reality is that we may never know how many races across America this year were honest or rigged, or even impacted by non-malicious but still dangerous incompetence. Not all sketchy elections were deliberately sabotaged.