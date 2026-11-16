The U.S. Department of Education is once again investigating Philadelphia schools after finding the district has failed to live up to its agreement for combating antisemitism.

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Since 2024, there has actually been an increase in antisemitic incidents in Philadelphia schools, according to a Department of Education (ED) press release. Jewish students suffer in an environment tense with hostility, as both teachers and staff encourage the anti-Jewish hatred. One Jewish student became so afraid after a teacher started displaying a Hamas symbol in class that the student considered leaving the district entirely.

There were also allegations of cyberbullying specifically against Jewish students, but the district didn’t treat them with any seriousness. ED noted on November 16:

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened a compliance review of the School District of Philadelphia (the District) based on credible reports that the District foments a hostile and unsafe learning environment for Jewish students and failed to comply with its agreement with OCR two years ago to remedy such behavior. The District agreed in 2024 to address bullying and harassment against Jewish students and train staff on antidiscrimination laws, yet multiple reports indicate it has not taken corrective action to uphold federal civil rights law.

The district is on the side of the antisemites. “Just two years after a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment,” stated Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “The Trump Administration will always fight to protect the dignity, respect, and educational opportunity of our nation’s Jewish students. OCR will ensure that all students are treated equally under the law and that the District upholds its own agreement in preventing antisemitic discrimination and addressing harassment.”

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This new investigation is also interesting in light of a recent occurrence in Philadelphia. A mob of violent pro-Hamas rioters organized a demonstration outside Jewish-owned businesses, trying to pressure locals into boycotting the businesses. To make it even more disgusting, the violence occurred just before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the deadly and destructive 1938 antisemitic riots in Nazi territory.

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One major difference between Kristallnacht and the 2026 Philadelphia demonstrations is that large numbers of Philadelphians showed up to support the businesses and condemn the rioters. But it is obvious that Philly has a serious problem with anti-Jewish hatred. And you can bet that the schools are a huge part of that. Young people in America now are majority anti-Israel and almost three out of 10 believe Jews are a threat to society because of their educational indoctrination.

When the 20th century Holocaust happened, from which the global Jewish population has never recovered, the only point of relief was that America was able to come in and crush the regime that committed the atrocities. But this time, thanks to Islamists and Communists, the young generation in America is on the side of the genocidal antisemites.