The Morning Briefing: The Burqafication of France Is Nearly Complete

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zwibythugh was thrilled at the success of his rage-clogging interactives at the Friends of Bea Arthur Movement Center.

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Regulars here are familiar with my penchant for bashing the Eurotrash "leaders" who are continual embarrassments to all freedom-loving people in the West. I would prefer not to have a reason to, but they make it easier all of the time.

At the beginning of this month, I led a Briefing with a headline that said the UK has outlived its usefulness to the free world. UK leaders' Islamofetishism is the reason for that, of course, and that's also the reason for the cratering world stage relevance of Germany, Spain, and France.

The barrage of bad news from the UK will no doubt continue without pause, but France has reentered the conversation and is saying, "Hold my bière."

This is from Rick:

In France, more than half a million people poured into the streets as mobs of radical left rioters, students, labor unions, and antifa thugs rampaged through historic districts, burning government buildings and bringing the country to a "point of no return," according to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

There's a leftist narrative being sold hard that the rioting has roots in angst about the economy and education. Like 99.999999% of all leftist narratives, it avoids huge chunks of the truth. Here's some follow-up from Catherine:

The riots in France are not about the cost of living or education. There is a reason so many of those rioting are immigrants or first-generation (especially Muslims), and why so many of them carry Communist or Palestinian flags. We are watching the neo-Nazi sharia takeover of France in real time. That is why the Marseille rioters specifically targeted Jewish businesses.

Quelle surprise!

As Catherine goes on to point out, this was done on the Sabbath. Some people may say that this was purely a coincidence. Those people would most likely be employed by leftist media organizations. It's probably safe to say that most of us who hang out here aren't big believers in coincidence.

Trouble sure does seem to follow large concentrations of Muslim migrants, doesn't it? Or — just spitballing here — they bring the trouble with them and simply don't unpack it all right away. Kind of a "sleeper" approach to chaos, if you will.

I know, I know, Islamophobia and stuff.

Like its English friends, France doesn't understand that it is mostly a vestigial afterthought on the world stage in the 21st century. Western civilization doesn't need attitude-filled cafés for its survival.

Perhaps the diminished global stature made France, England, and Germany so starved for attention that their leaders couldn't say no to the Muslim migrant invasion even though the risks were obvious.

Or should have been obvious.

Western leftists lie so often that I'm convinced they forget that they're lying and begin to believe the prevarication that they are peddling. The post-9/11 spin about Islam being a religion of peace and most Muslims being wide-eyed innocents has become truth for woke leftists. All that talk about wanting to destroy the West and kill infidels is just the ranting of a few bad seeds, according to them.

They create an alternative universe that is filled with the comfort of blissful ignorance.

The European countries that are the biggest cesspools now are also the ones that are most beloved by American leftists. French President Emmanuel Macron is a particular darling of Democrats. What did Manny Mac do as the powder keg in his country was just about to blow? He went to a Celine Dion concert, which my RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote about here. Macron is a thoroughly unserious panderer overseeing a country that is in dire need of having an adult in charge.

The Francophile tourists who can't get enough of the Eiffel Tower might want to visit sooner rather than later. The Parisian dress code for women may be undergoing some changes in the very near future.

Gay visitors should probably avoid the tower altogether.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Michael P. starts off the week for us:

I've seen no media mentions of this in light of France being destroyed. If they go through with the game, I won't be surprised if their entire contingent, including both teams (Steelers and Saints, the latter ironically having a fleur-de-lis logo), are wiped out. But I'm sure the woke NFL won't even acknowledge the danger. Please, you or someone else at PJ or elsewhere in your ecosystem needs to speak up about this pending disaster.

Few people have complained about NFL games in Europe more than I have. I'm a Steelers fan, and when I first saw this on the schedule, all I could think was that there is no country in Europe that would be less interested in an American game than France. The sort of good news is that we won't have to stress out about international games for too long because Roger Goodell will soon destroy the NFL. I hope that the "cost of living" riots in France speed up the timetable.

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This is from Charlie J:

Hey Kruiser, Thirty years ago I began a decade and a half as a top (maybe the top) conservative GOP operative in Illinois. I routinely used a fraud factor of 2 points for statewide races - and sometimes 4 or more point for regional races if Chicago, Rock Island, or East ST. Louis was a big part of the region. Those were the days when fraud was retail - and the fraudsters had to work for it. The Dems went wholesale in 2018 (which was the bet test for 2020 - every suburban area in the country did NOT just spontaneously flip blue that year.) My only quibble with your 'full Talarico' column today is that I think you are being much too conservative on your estimate of a 6 to 8 point fraud factor today. Try doubling those rookie numbers. Truth is, if only legitimate citizen ballots were counted, I suspect the only three states Dems would even be competitive in are California, New York, and Illinois. BTW, I'm in Texas now. Probably as corrupt as Illinois, but more cantankerous about it. And less tolerant of complete nonsense. Paxton will win the Senate race by 12 points or better.

I stand by my numbers. Do remember that this ain't my first rodeo — that was 42 years ago. As for which states Dems would be competitive in, it's impossible to overlook Massachusetts, Minnesota, and the Pacific Northwest. I do like your take on the Texas Senate race. Dear Texas fence-sitters: get out and vote for Paxton, even if it's just to annoy John Cornyn.

FOTB Roger R. writes:

How about those Brewers?! It has been a great ride with our team this season and a totally unexpected, but certainly loved, sweep of the Dodgers to return a "favor" from last year. We watched all of those 4 games and I have to comment on the sportsmanship on both teams by everyone. For me not seeing or really hearing any trash talk or over the top celebrations gave me new respect for both coaches and the players. Even Pat Murphy's comment at the NLCS trophy award seemed to me well measured and appropriate when he responded to a question of how did the team do this? He said (paraphrasing) " The Dodgers have a lot of hall of famers but our team has gamers and we put it all out there" Indeed they did, baseball fans in Wisconsin are pumped, really pumped. The NLCS helped a lot of us get a 3-4 hour respite from politics and that was great.

First: congratulations to all of you Brewers fans. This lifelong Dodgers fan would like to point out to the "Dodgers are ruining baseball with money!" crowd that the three remaining teams are in the bottom half of MLB payroll expenditures. The Rays have the fifth-lowest, and Cleveland (I won't call them the G-word) has THE LOWEST payroll. There's also the fact that the team with the highest payroll (the Mets) didn't even come close to making the playoffs. Brewers fans aren't complaining about the Dodgers ruining baseball, because the Brewers keep winning. The fans of other teams who do are just mad that their teams stink.

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FOTB Paul S. offers this:

I realize the midterms are a different animal than a Presidential election, but I remember the polling in October 2016 saying Hillary was going to be our next President. I believed it, so did everyone I knew. I was so disillusioned I didn't watch the returns on election night. The next morning I was pleasantly SHOCKED when I saw on the news "President-elect Donald Trump"! My take is don't believe the democrat polling!

I'm still hungover from Election Night 2016.

This is from Pat D. in Virginia:

Saw the mention of Euchre in your Morning Briefing intro earlier this week. Great game. Anyone with ties to the Midwest knows it. (Born in Detroit, living in Virginia for over 50 years now.) A friend who lived in Iowa for a while and myself taught the game to two friends from West Virginia so we had a foursome to play. I enjoy your column, by the way. You and Kevin are must reads.

Thank you! My mom was born and raised in Dearborn and I have a lot of family in and from Michigan, so I knew of euchre from an early age. This made me think of how much we used to play card games when I was in my teens and twenties and now I can't remember the last time I even shuffled a deck.

Mr. Kruiser, like so many others, the MB has been a part of my morning routine for several years now. I appreciate your insight and humor and also look forward to the Kruiser Kabana to augment my cultural life. Which leads me to THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for introducing me to the luminous Amy Macdonald. I first heard "Where You Gonna Sleep Tonight" on the Kruiser Kabana and fell in love with her music. She is an amazing amalgam of pop, rock, folk, and country, and her gorgeous Scottish voice is mesmerizing. It's a shame she isn't better known here in the States. I'm so glad you introduced her to me! Anyway, keep doing what you are doing, making my morning bright. Carry on!

I stumbled onto her on YouTube a couple of years ago and was immediately a fan. I'm always grateful when I hear from people who are paying attention to the artwork, music, and comedy in the "Kruiser Kabana" section. I begin with the Sine Qua Non Sequitur and end with the Kabana because I think it's important to bookend the heaviness of political news with something lighthearted and/or diversionary. I'm so glad you enjoy it, and thanks for letting me know!

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Great start to the week. Thank you, digital pen pals!

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

TDS psychopaths. Democrats Just Cranked Their Government Weaponization Agenda Up to 11

No Kings: The Only One Telling The Truth Wore a Clown Suit

Government Buildings Torched As French Riots Reach the 'Point of No Return'

Vive la Allahu Akbar. Report: Marseille Rioters Burned Jewish-Owned Shops, Left Muslim-Owned Ones Untouched

El-Sayed’s Family Claims, JFK Defense, and Scientific Past Under Fire

America 250, Battle of Pelham: A Revolutionary ‘Loss’ That Saved Washington’s Army

Who the Left Attracts, Part 2

Quantum and God

Ilhan Omar Has a New Problem, and It Came From Her Sister's Phone

A Light Has Left This World

The Evil Priorities of ‘Doctor’ El-Sayed, Tucker Carlson, and the Genocidiots

👏👏👏Justice Department Vows to Prosecute California Election Officials Who Tabulate Unlawful Ballots

UN Conference Reveals Non-Muslim Child Abuse in Pakistan

When Does Religious Belief Become Hate Speech in California?



Townhall Mothership

Well, he's a commie loon so...Obama's Comments on the Ilhan Omar Situation Are Absolutely Insane

President Trump Urges France to Close Its Borders After Migrant Riots Sweep Across the Nation

Driver Not Charged After Pickup Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Killing 2, Wounding 10

Mass Casualty Incident Occurs at Canadian Military Base

Alaska AG Says Legislature Must Act to Fix Conflict With State Law and NFA Ruling

Would-Be Robbery Victim Turns Tables on Attackers, Becomes Armed Citizen

NRA Launches New Ad Buy Going After Talarico

Sunday Smiles

So there's that. Chinese Graduate Student Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Wyoming Colleague With Neurotoxin

Trifling With Truth: Sunday Reflection

Oh My: Surprising Poll Numbers on That New York AG Race - Letitia James Isn't Going to Like This

??? Will JD Vance Skip Running in 2028? 'There's a Chance.'

Trump Gives Ringing Endorsement to Netanyahu for Re-Election

BRING IT, WITCH. Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers

Sen. Bernie Moreno Lists 8 Items Media Won't Report

Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: The (Almost) All U-Haul Edition

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Adventures in the Patriarchy™: #IAmJaneDoe, Volume VII

Webster and Wilde: The Importance of Teaching Kids Truth

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: The Lies and Deception of Documentary Movies

Americans Aren't Very Good at Playing the Long Game. China Is.

The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘A Finger Down the Throat’

Always Trust Polls... to Be Wrong

The Civil War Soldier With Wings

Sunday Supplement: 'It's Made Out of Meat'



Around the Interwebz

Stanley Tucci chews the scenery—and tries to steal the Mona Lisa—in Masterplan

SCIENCE! Science says your boss should talk less in meetings

6 of the Best Book Retreats in the United States

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Ballerina in Mauve #artbots #boldini https://t.co/mcsQJK8oZl — Giovanni Boldini (@artistboldini) October 18, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/18/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: NPR

New Media: Daily Wire



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: ABC

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

8:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:05 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY sign an Executive Order

Rose Garden

Pre-Credentialed Media



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wichita, Kansas

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Heartland Credit Union Arena

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Wichita, Kansas en route the White House

Wichita, Kansas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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