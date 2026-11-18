National surveys indicate that over 90% of public schools enforce some form of cell phone restriction (either during class time or all day long). More than 40 states have implemented total or partial bans on cell phones.

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The payoff hasn't been immediate. “The earlier studies on cellphone bans have been dismissed as implying small impacts, and in-school cellphone use has been ruled out as playing a big role in the decline,” said Thomas Kane, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and an author of a new study on the effect of cell phone bans on education. “But we think that’s mistaken.”

The Harvard study examined 3.3 million students between 2021 and 2026. The study included students in grades 3 through 10 in 4,600 U.S. schools. The study used MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) scores, an assessment widely used in K–12 schools to measure students' academic achievement and growth over time in subjects such as reading, mathematics, language usage, and science. The study measured the impact on test scores from students who went to schools with and without cell phone bans.

"The annual gains reversed about half the annual loss that an average student experienced in the years leading up to the pandemic," reports The New York Times.

"Around 2013, U.S. students started losing 2-3 weeks of learning each year," says Kane. "It's been a slow leak that, over time, has put U.S. 8th graders almost a year behind. Strict cellphone bans seem to plug about half of that leak."

"That could add up over time, just as the initial declines did," adds Dartmouth College's Douglas Staiger, another co-author of the Harvard study.

The New York Times:

The study indicated that strict bans — physically restricting students from accessing their phones — had the largest effects on academic growth. The gains were in both math and reading, for students at all levels of achievement. This surprised the researchers, who expected low performers to benefit most because achievement losses were largest among them. “I think it’s really interesting and useful to know there’s no difference,” Professor Jacob said. In reading, the bans also cut down on sliding backward — fewer students had their scores decrease over the year. Researchers say that reading seems to be more affected by screen use because it requires sustained focus, and because screens often displace time spent reading.

Another study published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics in April reached a less hopeful conclusion. The study found that using pouches to hold cell phones all day had "close to zero" impact on student test scores, and "any benefit was not statistically significant," reports NPR.

"The new study is different because it assesses individual students’ scores on the same test, looking at growth over the school year, across the country and through 2025-26," says The Times.

The new study is not convincing those who have resisted the phone ban on the grounds that smartphones can be useful classroom tools in helping kids learn.

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A major impact of phones “is almost certainly due to out-of-school use — the reduction in sleep quality, changes in mental health, distraction, displacement of time that might have been spent on homework,” said David Figlio, a professor at the University of Rochester and an author of a separate study using one school district in Florida. This argument has been ongoing and encompasses the full impact of mobile phones on children.

Brian Jacobs, who co-authored the April study, says the new study "is encouraging. And if [the benefit] really persists and accumulates over time, it really could be a meaningful benefit. I think we'll just have to wait and see if that happens."

The idea that these distractions were allowed in classrooms in the first place is astonishing. What did they expect would happen? Union teachers are so inspiring that the kids wouldn't find TikTok videos as interesting as lectures on white supremacy?

Sheesh.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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