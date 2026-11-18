A Department of Homeland Security spokesman for families of illegal alien crime victims is furious as Illinois’s Democrat governor whines about unvaccinated citizens, while ignoring the many diseased, unvaccinated illegal aliens whom he welcomed to his sanctuary state.

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Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.), who has released thousands of illegal alien criminals to undermine DHS, including a killer who took the life of a Marine veteran, is suddenly pretending he cares about citizens’ lives because of an alleged measles outbreak.

MAHA strikes again. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 18, 2026

Joe Abraham leads ICE’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office because he lost his daughter Katie and her friend Chloe in January 2025 when a drunk Guatemalan illegal alien, Julio Cucul-Bol, hit and killed them. Abraham quickly called out Pritzker’s hypocrisy.

The sheer hypocrisy is hard to comprehend. The same people railing against MAHA and claiming the moral high ground on compassion and public health have some serious explaining to do. .@JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and @GovPritzker allowed Katie's killer to live in our communities with HIV that went undetected, untested and untreated. Sheridan Gorman's killer had tuberculosis that went undetected, untested and untreated. Where was all that concern for public health? Where was the compassion? Where was the concern for the health and safety of American families? And @GovPritzker's arrogance and complete lack of self-awareness are infuriating. All politics all the time. His willingness to lecture others about compassion while refusing to confront the consequences of his own state's policies says everything about his "leadership". Their compassion is selective, their priorities are political, and their blind spots have consequences. Katie and Sheridan are in graves. Spare us the lectures about caring. The consequences of these policy failures are measured in innocent lives lost. — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) November 18, 2026

Related: Homeland Security Identifies Record Number of Child Exploitation Victims

Katie’s killer, Cucul-Bol, had HIV, Abraham stated. “Sheridan Gorman's killer had tuberculosis that went undetected, untested and untreated. Where was all that concern for public health? Where was the compassion? Where was the concern for the health and safety of American families? And @GovPritzker's arrogance and complete lack of self-awareness are infuriating. All politics all the time.”

He accused Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary state Democrats of “selective” compassion. “His willingness to lecture others about compassion while refusing to confront the consequences of his own state's policies says everything about his ‘leadership’,” Abraham exclaimed. “Katie and Sheridan are in graves. Spare us the lectures about caring. The consequences of these policy failures are measured in innocent lives lost.”

The effectiveness of vaccines, of course, is a controversial subject at the moment. It is difficult to say objectively speaking exactly how effective many vaccines are because, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pointed out, authorization of the dozens of extra shots approved within the last few decades did not involve placebo trials. And while shots for certain diseases like measles undoubtedly showed evidence of effectiveness in previous decades, dangerous changes to vaccine development and testing raise questions about the methods now used to produce the shots.

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That said, usually zero Americans die from measles in any given year, while last year two dozen people in Mexico died from measles. The fact is that America has better healthcare more readily available to ordinary people. Mexico is not leading the world on healthcare innovation because it has fewer people willing to challenge the government on vaccines. And the same Democrats who were happy to exempt hordes of illegal aliens from COVID-19 requirements during the lockdowns are just using vaccines as a cudgel against Republicans without giving a hoot about public health. Otherwise, they never would’ve forced millions of Americans to choose between an untested and dangerous COVID-19 vaccine or their jobs while specifically exempting illegal aliens from that requirement.