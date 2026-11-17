Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has set a new record for identifying and helping child sexual exploitation victims.

HSI posted about its fiscal year 2026 investigation statistics on Tuesday. The statistics come from the Child Exploitation Investigations Unit at the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center.

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In FY 2026, @HSI_HQ reached an unprecedented milestone identifying a record 1,915 victims of child exploitation — the most victims identified in a single year since the agency’s inception. Those results were driven by the Victim Identification Program, part of Homeland Security Investigations' Child Exploitation Investigations Unit at the @DHSgov Cyber Crimes Center. There, the Victim Identification Lab reviews child sexual abuse material for the smallest clues — details that can reveal who a child is, where the abuse is happening and who is responsible. HSI is now asking the public for help in identifying these clues in unsolved child exploitation cases. By pairing advanced technology with traditional investigative work and partnering with HSI field offices nationwide, the Lab turns those clues into identifications, rescues and arrests. ⚠️ Learn how you can help submit tips to support investigations with #Identify2Protect https://t.co/3I0rMLdtMq #Know2Protect — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 17, 2026

Despite this record, HSI is still looking for many more victims. One purpose of the post above was to ask Americans for any information that could help federal authorities track down child victims. The X post included a link for Americans to use when providing tips on this tragic topic. The Identify2Protect initiative helps rescue kids.

By the way, if you are wondering why the Department of Homeland Security has to be so involved in child sexual exploitation, the Biden administration actively fueled and facilitated the largest child sex trafficking ring in the world through the open borders crisis. Illegal aliens, NGOs, and woke officials trafficked over 400,000 children into the United States, passing kids off to criminals and abusers. And yet the man who was in charge of this “assembly line,” Xavier Becerra, is now set to become the governor of California.

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Of course, this record is not a victory because HSI wants to pile up statistics or have more child victims to deal with. Rather, it is a victory because so many children need help, and HSI is helping more than ever.

When we talk about crime statistics, it is too easy to forget that every number in the statistics is an individual. When it comes to child sexual exploitation, the suffering of the victims is particularly heartbreaking. Jesus Christ Himself said it would be better to drown corrupters of little ones in the sea with millstones around their necks (Matthew 18:6), and even the most despicable criminals despise pedophiles. Sexually exploiting the most innocent is bestial and demonic.