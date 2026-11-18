An Iranian terrorist operative who was supposed to target U.S. presidential candidates in 2024, most especially Donald Trump, will spend almost three decades in prison.

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U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee sentenced Asif Merchant to 330 months, or somewhat over 27 years, in prison. The conviction was for “attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.” While Merchant is from Pakistan, like so many other Islamic terrorists across Africa and Asia, he apparently had more loyalty to his demonic religion and the Tehran regime that forwards global jihad than to any particular country. Because Islam isn’t just a religion, it’s a political state with continually changing borders.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is responsible both for massacring domestic dissidents and for orchestrating a huge international terror network, trained Merchant, according to the November 17 Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

After becoming an intelligence asset for the IRGC, Merchant traveled to the United States, where he hired hitmen whom he hoped would be able to kill multiple presidential candidates at the time, including Nikki Haley and Joe Biden. But his primary target, the one he was supposed to target most aggressively and importantly, was Donald Trump. Notice that the IRGC prioritized eliminating Trump before he could possibly win the 2024 election, more so than the death of a man (Biden) who was actually in presidential office at the time.

Merchant eventually admitted that the planned assassination of Trump was supposed to be in retaliation for the first Trump administration eliminating the Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian regime has been threatening to kill Trump and various other officials for years because of that strike.

#ICYMI: Iranian Military And Religious Officials – And Media – Openly Plan President Trump’s Assassination https://t.co/VjMktZ38Ek — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 25, 2026

“Today’s sentence ensures that Asif Merchant never again has the opportunity to plan an evil attack on America,” said U.S. Attorney Nocella. “Iran, its proxies, and its terrorist assets near and far should recognize this case as an example of U.S. law enforcement’s strength. If you plan an attack on our democracy, on our elected officials, on our people, we will stop you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

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It is important to understand that Iranian assassins are a very real threat. While we have no reason to believe that the various wackos who have come very close to actually killing Trump had anything to do with Iran, we now know it is possible for someone to shoot at him from close range, and even after he took presidential office again. Recently, there were multiple attacks with deadly weapons at the White House within a few days.

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Most significantly, multiple Trump officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have had to move to more secure locations because of coordinated Iranian assassination attempts. This is exactly why the Trump administration needs to eliminate the Iranian regime once and for all. The Tehran terrorists made the choice for us about being at war almost 50 years ago. The only choice we have is whether or not we will end the war.