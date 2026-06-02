White House Correspondents’ Dinner Rescheduled, Trump Will Speak

President Donald Trump confirmed that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was abruptly put on hold after a would-be assassin almost made it through Secret Service, will continue in a different location, with Trump as a speaker.

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The president insisted that this will send a message to “Lunatics” bent on political violence that nothing will stop him from showing up to an event, even one filled with people hostile to him, as most of the media in Washington, D.C., are. Cole Allen, the man who shot a Secret Service agent while trying to race to the Washington Hilton ballroom to murder Trump administration officials and anyone else who got in his way, is currently on trial for attempted assassination of the president.

Trump’s June 2 Truth Social post confirmed, “In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th. This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.”

Not only that, but Trump will be a featured speaker, as originally planned. “I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted,” Trump wrote. “I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a ‘HOT’ ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built.”

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Trump argued, in the wake of the dinner shooting, that the violence was why his ballroom project at the White House was necessary. However, this simply reinforced in the minds of leftist conspiracy theorists the claim that Trump staged the assassination attempt as an excuse to proceed with the project.

Shooter Cole Allen, who entered a “not guilty” plea in court, had released a manifesto ahead of his assassination attempt that confirmed his intentions. “I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” he ranted. While stating that he hoped to minimize casualties, he also confirmed that he believed everyone at the dinner was “complicit” in Trump's crimes just by attending.

Of the multiple charges that Allen currently faces, which could increase, the most serious is the attempted assassination of the president, which could result in a sentence of life in prison. If the Trump administration wants justice, however, it probably needs a new judge on the case, not one who apologizes to Allen for authorities placing him on suicide watch.

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There have been more than one shooting at or near the White House within the last few weeks. The most recent gunman was Nasire Best, a 21-year-old from Maryland, who, on May 23, started shooting at the Secret Service at a checkpoint and ended up dead. The American left is obsessed with assassination.

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