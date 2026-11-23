I look forward to Christmas with my family, but I still wonder how long I’ll last at the table. I want to hear what’s going on in their lives; I want the story that takes ten minutes because somebody keeps interrupting to correct a detail.

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Somewhere in the middle, I may wonder whether I can make it through dessert or whether it’s time to say I need to lie down.

I’ve lived with pain every day for around 25 years. When my lower back, neck, knee, and shoulder hurt, it feels like my body has transformed into a crushed aluminum can we all see on our streets. A hard chair makes me want to stand, but once I’m standing, I may find myself looking for another chair. It’s hard to be subtle when the only thing you’ve managed to do since dinner started is audition the furniture.

“I’m fine” keeps the conversation going. Give an honest answer, and you might wind up describing your back while somebody’s trying to pass the potatoes. I can see how someone might watch me laugh at a joke and wonder why I need to leave the room ten minutes later.

I really did think the joke was funny. My back, however, could’ve shown a little more appreciation for the punchline.

Researchers in the United Kingdom found that some people with chronic pain pushed through celebrations and hurt more in the days afterward. Others changed how they got together so they could still see the people they wanted to see.

At Christmas, I want to hear how the story ends; in some years, that might mean getting up from the table before dessert and listening as I stand nearby.

In a separate national health survey, 8.5% of U.S. adults in 2023 reported chronic pain that frequently limited their life or work activities over the previous three months.

A long dinner can be one of those activities; so can getting it on the table.

There are groceries to bring in, gifts to wrap, and dishes to carry. After eight shoulder and two neck surgeries, I know what reaching overhead costs me. I still hate asking someone to get something down from a high shelf. Usually, it’s my son-in-law Joe, a wonderful giant of a man. In a photo of the two of us in a turkey blind, he legitimately looks twice my size — think John Wayne without the speech pattern.

If you saw the photo, you’d ask Joe to get the dish down, too.

When it’s time to clear the table, sitting still while others get up feels awkward. I like being a dad who pitches in. With fingers fat from Arthur, my name for arthritis, I’ve got a better-than-average chance of dropping something. I’m getting used to how much help goes the other way. I can also ask what needs doing before I volunteer to carry the one thing we’d hate to see hit the floor.

I’m lucky in that I don’t need to tell my family what I need before anybody has to guess. If I’m getting up to find another chair, don’t stop talking. It’s easier to enjoy the time we have together when I stop trying to predict how long I can sit in one spot.

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I’m not sharing this to earn any sympathy from you guys. My goal is simply to show some of the small things I cope with during family events so others whose lives are much harder than mine know they’re not alone. When I started writing about chronic pain, I was blown away by how many of you thanked me for voicing life lived through pain. It’s been a humbling journey, and I’m grateful to so many of you for sharing your story.

For me, I want to help where I can, laugh when something’s funny, and hear the end of that ten-minute story. If I have to get up before the person telling it gets to the good part. I’ll ask them to finish telling it when I return.

By then, several people at the table will remember details differently.

Save my seat: I want to hear that version, too.

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