Did Jessica Tarlov Accuse Gutfeld of Being Antisemitic?

Jessica Tarlov spent Thursday's episode of The Five running defense for Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrats’ socialist candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. Tarlov defending him totally tracks, because defending unhinged leftists from criticism is basically her whole job description at this point. She pretty much defended Graham Platner up until the rape allegations came, and she's defended Hasan Piker, so this is par for the course with her. So, why wouldn’t she blindly defend El-Sayed?

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It’s been well established that Democrats have a problem with male voters, and they think that manufacturing tough-guy personas out of thin air is an effective strategy.

I mean, anyone is better than Tim Walz, but still.

Of course, Greg Gutfeld wasn't buying it. He pointed out exactly what the Democrat Party is doing with its sudden obsession over "manly" candidates.

"The problem with your men is that now you're identifying sensationalist, aggressive, violent rhetoric with manliness," Gutfeld said. He brought up Hasan Piker as proof; Piker has built a following saying things that would get anyone else banned because “he's a dude.”

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Tarlov didn't have an answer for that. So she did what Democrats always do when they're losing an argument: She changed the subject entirely.

She pivoted to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), and then, out of nowhere, she tried to pin an antisemitic remark on Gutfeld.

“But if you look at the men who are driving coverage on the Democrat side — John Ossoff, what are you gonna say about him? He's ladylike to you? Josh Shapiro — I know you're gonna say, ‘Oh, he's a Jew, he can't be president.’

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Gutfeld shot the accusation down immediately. "I would never say that," he said. Dana Perino asked who had actually said it, and Gutfeld admitted it was him.

“Finally, he tells the truth,” Tarlov said.

But he didn’t mean it in the way Tarlov wanted viewers to believe.

“No, no, I said that because I said that after we covered that Kamala said she wouldn't pick him.”

“Also, it's because the Democrats wouldn’t vote for him,” Dana Perino noted.

This is absolutely true. I was saying the same thing before Kamala settled on Tim Walz as her running mate, back when Shapiro was seen as the favorite. I predicted she’d never pick a Jew because the Democrat Party has become so antisemitic that she wouldn’t risk alienating the party’s base like that.

“I love that,” Gutfeld said. “She's like, ‘Greg says he'll never be president because he’s a Jew.’ Yeah, I was saying what you guys were saying.”

Tarlov either missed that distinction or ignored it, which is worse. Because here's the thing: Gutfeld's point wasn't a slur, if that’s what Tarlov was suggesting. It was actually an indictment of the Democrats and their antisemitism.

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🚨 NEW: Greg Gutfeld SPARS with Jessica Tarlov after she claims he said Josh Shapiro ‘could never be President because he’s a Jew’.



“I said it after Kamala said she wouldn’t pick him. I was saying what you guys were saying! How dare you,” responds @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/8RQWKJUxej — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 3, 2026

Did Tarlov really think Gutfeld meant that Shapiro couldn’t be president because he’s Jewish? It’s always amusing to me the way Democrats project their own prejudices and bigotry onto conservatives.

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