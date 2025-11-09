Wow, the Kimmels Are Worse People Than I Thought

Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife and the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just gave the world a front-row seat to what happens when politics becomes your entire personality. During a November 6 appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast, she proudly admitted to bombarding her family with desperate emails before the election, begging them not to vote for Donald Trump.

Imagine thinking this is a good idea.

"I sent many emails to my family right before the election, pleading, 'Please don't vote for him. Here are 10 reasons why you shouldn't,'" McNearney confessed. Roughly 90% of her family ignored her messages. The few who bothered to respond apparently did so in ways McNearney described as "quite bizarre" or "truly insane." But if you're willing to cut ties with family over politics, how much stock can we put in her assessment of their responses?

And cut ties she did.

McNearney has severed relationships with family members who voted for Trump, saying she has "lost relationships with people in my family because of it." Her reasoning? "It hurts me so much because of the personal relationships I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family."

How crazy is it that someone would take it personally how people vote? As if everyone has to vote the way you do. That’s psychotic.

McNearney admitted she feels "angry all the time" toward relatives who supported Trump's election. Yet in the same breath, she claimed to feel "sympathy" for them, describing them as "deliberately misinformed."

So they're idiots who need her pity, but she's also furious at them. Got it.

McNearney once proudly voted Republican and gave her dad a Rush Limbaugh tie. Then she moved to Los Angeless and became a brainwashed Hollywood liberal. Turns out fitting in beats independent thought.

"Part of me goes, 'Don't let politics get in the way,' but to me, this isn't politics. It's truly values. And we just were not aligned anymore," McNearney said.

Part of being a functioning human being is being able to deal with people who disagree with you. But apparently, that's too much to ask from someone who thinks voting differently is a personal attack.

To make matters worse, McNearney and Kimmel lied to their children.

When their son asked if President Trump was responsible for Kimmel's temporary suspension from ABC in September after Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, both parents said yes. "I think I said 'yes,'" Kimmel recalled, with McNearney confirming, "We did, we actually both said 'yes' at the exact same time." Their 11-year-old daughter immediately burst into tears and offered to sell her toys.

Let’s assume for a moment she’s telling the truth. That’s bordering on child abuse—lying to your kids and convincing them the president caused their school to shut down, sending them into a panic for no reason. Yet, they thought this was a great story to tell to elicit sympathy?

There’s no way to dress this up: the Kimmels have turned their family into another stage for their own political theater. They’ve lied to their kids, ostracized loved ones, and cloaked it all in smug moral superiority. Do they really believe any of this makes them the good guys? The only thing they’ve proven is that their Trump Derangement Syndrome is pathological. And that says a lot more about their character, none of it flattering, than about the politics they despise.

