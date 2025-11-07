Something Doesn’t Add Up in New Jersey’s Election Results — and Pollsters Know It

Matt Margolis | 9:59 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Something strange happened in New Jersey on election night, and the numbers just don't add up. Republican Jack Ciattarelli lost the gubernatorial race to Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill by a stunning 56% to 43% margin, a blowout that left pollsters scratching their heads and conservatives asking hard questions about what really went down in the Garden State.

Advertisement

This was supposed to be a competitive race. Trump only lost the state by six points a year prior, and, if you were following this race, you know that Ciattarelli had momentum heading into Election Day, picking up endorsements from local Democrats and labor unions along the way.

This was the only gubernatorial contest where the GOP had a realistic shot at flipping a seat, and the polls suggested it was within reach. And now Quantus Insights, one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2024 elections, is asking some uncomfortable questions.

“Our first September Labor Day poll showed Sherrill +10,” Quantus Insights wrote in a lengthy post on X. “By late September, after debates, campaign controversies, and the Kirk assassination, everything changed. The race tightened fast. More Republicans entered the likely electorate and independents started breaking for Ciattarelli.”

The post continued:

We confirmed this again in late October: Sherrill +3 from a random sample of 100,000 NJ voters showing Republicans fired up and turning out. However, the Democrats were holding the edge and keeping a breakout from occurring. We rather easily detected potential for a +5 to +6 Sherrill victory despite our polling showing +3.

Notably, Sherrill was only marginally improving with Hispanic voters, showing similar margins to 2024. While our last poll did show black voters finally swinging her way. We had Ciatt at single digit support among black voters.

Then election night happened and the results stunned nearly everyone.

Advertisement

Exit polls, turnout figures, demographic margins, and the final tally made little sense compared to virtually every public survey. But here’s the thing: This isn’t a case of one pollster getting it wrong and crying foul. They noted that 99% of pollsters missed the final margin at a similar scale.

“Something unusual happened in New Jersey, and we’re still unpacking why,” they wrote.

But wait until you hear this: Right Angle News Network points to some eyebrow-raising numbers out of the race. Somehow, from 2021 to 2025, the state’s number of voters in the gubernatorial election jumped 500,000 — over twice the pace of population growth — and virtually all of those new votes went Democrat, even though Republicans have had the advantage in new voter registrations. It’s the kind of “coincidence” that’s starting to look a lot less like chance and a lot more like something worth investigating.

Advertisement

Did 500,000-plus Democrats really just materialize out of thin air after sitting out the previous three gubernatorial elections? Where were these voters hiding all this time, and why did they suddenly decide to show up in force for Sherrill? The timing alone raises questions, especially in a state where Democrats already had a structural advantage and a well-oiled machine. Adding half a million new voters in a four-year period, with nearly all of them breaking in one direction, doesn't happen organically.

ICYMI: Trump’s Response to Pelosi’s Retirement Was EPIC!

It certainly raises some eyebrows. The polling was off by double digits, the turnout surge defied demographic trends, and the lack of voter ID requirements combined with lax enforcement of mail-in ballot rules created an environment ripe for abuse. Whether you call it irregularities, anomalies, or something more sinister, the New Jersey results deserve a closer look. Republicans got shellacked in a race that everyone believed was more competitive.

Advertisement

Something happened in New Jersey, and until someone can explain where half a million Democratic voters came from and why every pollster in the country got it so spectacularly wrong, the questions aren't going away.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW JERSEY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY MIKIE SHERRILL

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Gosh, Whatever Will We Do Without Nancy Pelosi? Stephen Kruiser
Is It About Sweeney or the Left's Inability to Make Her Submit? Eric Florack
Bill Gates Gets Mugged by Reality Stephen Moore
Tracking China in the Americas: When Beijing Controls the Capital's Power Grid Sarah Anderson
Kraft Sets Out to Ruin Thanksgiving Chris Queen
Will There Be Any Purple States in 10 Years? 5 Years? Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Kraft Sets Out to Ruin Thanksgiving
Mobile Medical Care, Thai-Style
Chill Out, Everyone — There Was a Nearly Identical Anti-Trump Reaction in 2017
Advertisement