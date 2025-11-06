Trump’s Response to Pelosi’s Retirement Was EPIC!

After weeks of rumors, on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi announced that she won’t be seeking reelection next year.

“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said in a video announcement posted to X. “As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this—”

Advertisement

Yada, yada, yada. Who cares?

Anyway, I couldn’t care less about what she has to say. What I do want to talk about is Trump’s reaction to the news. Because, well, it was vintage Trump, and it was epic.

When Fox News journalist Peter Doocy reached out to Trump for comment, Trump fired off a blunt, unapologetic message that Doocy read live on air.

“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,” Trump said.

It was classic Trump—direct, biting, and unapologetically honest about how he saw Pelosi’s career.

“She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country. She was rapidly losing control of her party, and it was never coming back. I’m very honored that she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice,” he continued. Trump then closed his statement with one final, unmistakably Trumpian flourish.

“Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician,” he said.

BREAKING: President Trump has a message for Nancy Pelosi following her retirement announcement:



“Great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and focused on bad things for our country.”



“I’m honored she impeached me twice and failed twice.”

pic.twitter.com/BIIR38dQ5z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she’s finally retiring marks the end of an era that dragged on far too long. For years, we’ve watched as our nation’s political class clung to power well past their expiration dates, insisting they were still sharp and capable while the evidence said otherwise. Pelosi’s departure doesn’t just close a chapter—it proves the point many of us have been making all along: too many of our leaders are simply past their prime.

Joe Biden comes to mind.

But seriously, the problem isn’t just on the Democrat side of the aisle. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) similarly had shown signs of not being well for quite a while. He had his share of freeze-ups during press conferences and falls, while Pelosi struggled with incoherent speech, prompting questions about their cognitive health. McConnell announced his retirement back in February.

Pelosi, like McConnell, became a symbol of Washington’s gerontocracy—politicians who long ago stopped serving the people and started serving their own legacies. Her recent struggles, from the hip fracture last year to the noticeable decline in public appearances, were clear signs that it was time to go. But Democrats refused to say it out loud. They circled the wagons, pretending everything was fine, while quietly hoping she’d get the message on her own.

Advertisement

Joe Biden comes to mind again. Weird.

While the media is obviously treating Pelosi’s retirement as a bittersweet farewell to a “historic” career, the truth is it’s a long-overdue acknowledgment that even the most powerful in Washington can’t outrun age forever. The system works better when leaders know when to step aside—and Pelosi’s exit should be the start of a broader reckoning for a Congress that’s grown far too comfortable with clinging to power.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!