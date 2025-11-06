BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Announces That She Won't Seek Reelection

We’ve heard rumors for several days now, but it’s official: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is retiring. After four decades in D.C., the 85-year-old first female House speaker is hanging it up.

Advertisement

She posted a video on X, which came across partially as a love letter to San Francisco and partially as a farewell.

“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said. “As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history, we have made progress, we have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

Pelosi resigned as speaker in 2023, but said that she was content to remain in Congress in a diminished role. It’s hard to overlook her influence. From the leader of the House Democrats to the hand that guided her successor, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), she was a force on the Congressional left for decades.

She also butted heads with some of the more vocal Democrats to her left, including members of “The Squad.” She was also one of the major voices calling for Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Pelosi said to the voters of her home city:

Because of your trust, I was able to represent our city and our country around the world with patriotism and pride. I say to my colleagues in the House all the time, no matter what title they have bestowed upon me, Speaker, leader, whip, there has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, "I speak for the people of San Francisco." I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the song of Saint Francis, "Lord, Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace," the anthem of our city.

She’ll serve the rest of her term, after which she’ll fade off into the sunset. After all, there’s plenty of wine to drink and plenty of stocks to trade.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.