Cheryl Hines Discovers Republicans Are Nicer, More Tolerant than Democrats

Bill Maher and Cheryl Hines sat down for a frank conversation on his Club Random podcast and delivered some uncomfortable truths for Democrats. The two Hollywood fixtures opened up about their experiences crossing political lines, and what they discovered might shock the party faithful who still think they're the tolerant ones.

Maher kicked things off by discussing his relationship with Donald Trump, revealing he's had dinner with the president and plans to again. Trump doesn't take criticism lightly, according to Maher, and "definitely doesn't like it when you critique him and thinks you're being unfair, but he is willing to listen." More importantly, Maher noted something that sets Trump apart from his supposed allies on the left.

"He totally is not—Because I, you know, had dinner with him and then didn't become a Trump, Trump—He will yell at me, but does not wanna cut me off," Maher explained. Then came the kicker: "He does not wanna cut me off, which is something I cannot say about the left."

This, of course, is absolutely true. Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife, recently revealed during a podcast interview that she cut off family members who were pro-Trump for no other reason than that they were pro-Trump.

It should come as no surprise that Hines immediately agreed with Maher. In fact, what followed was a damning indictment of Democratic tolerance.

"They want to cut you off," Maher said flatly. Hines confirmed this wasn't just Maher's experience. As Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, she's had a front-row seat to how both parties treat political dissent.

"Well, that is true because, uh, the Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning," Hines said. "Even from the beginning when, when Bobby was, was running as a Democrat, they were, they were... They weren't mean. And they never have been."

Then came the contrast: "And, uh, and I can't say that for the Democrats."

Maher's response was simple and telling: "I agree." The conversation revealed a broader frustration with how the Democratic Party has evolved. "It's sad because it's not the Democrats we grew up with," Maher said. Hines concurred, and Maher addressed the accusations that the left constantly lobs at anyone who dares to question Democratic orthodoxy.

"And that's, that's the difference that people don't, I think, see. They're like, 'Why did you turn on the Democrats?' Well, first of all, I didn't. Like I said, I... We voted for the same person." Maher made clear he hasn't changed his positions. The party changed around him. "Um, but I, I'm not gonna pretend I don't notice how different they are."

The exchange highlighted something that we’ve been noticing for years. The party that claims to champion tolerance and inclusion has become the party of excommunication. Step out of line, question the narrative, or refuse to bow to the latest leftist demand, and you're out.

Meanwhile, Republicans who supposedly represent closed-mindedness are the ones willing to have conversations, maintain friendships, and treat disagreement as something other than heresy. Maher and Hines didn't just stumble into this realization. They lived it, and they're not afraid to say it out loud.

