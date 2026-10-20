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L.A. County Admits It Has No Independent Way to Verify Voters’ Citizenship

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 20, 2026 8:33 AM
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L.A. County Admits It Has No Independent Way to Verify Voters’ Citizenship
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Los Angeles County accidentally admitted in a court filing that it does not currently have any way of verifying whether any of its registered voters are citizens as they claim or not.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is at the forefront of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California for sending at least 20,000 noncitizens ballots for the upcoming election. Despite the meticulous federal process for ascertaining which of the registered voters in California are noncitizens, California officials — especially in Los Angeles — keep insisting the voters are citizens. Turns out Democrats just accept any claim of citizenship as legitimate regardless of verification.

White House advisor Stephen Miller exclaimed in response, “California admits they knowingly allow anyone in the world — illegal, foreigner, trespasser — to vote in federal elections.”

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Essayli has also shared the Trump administration’s process for finding noncitizens among ballot-receiving California voters.

Another illuminating fact came from U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, who revealed that in 2017, Los Angeles County alone had over a million illicit names on its voter rolls. That included noncitizens, deceased people, and individuals who moved.

Read More: In 2017, L.A. Had a Million Illicit Names on Rolls. Is California Legitimately Dem-Run?

In California, it is horrifyingly easy to register to vote. The state accepts everything from gym memberships to drug prescriptions to student IDs to government checks to discount cards. But actually, California also offers an option for registering to vote without providing ID at all, and 400,000 Californians took advantage of that. And of course, California Democrats are not interested in finding out how many of those people are noncitizens, because that might loosen their grip on power in the state.

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Los Angeles officials are not accepting claims of citizenship without verification so much because they are incompetent as because they benefit from fraud. At this point, we have to wonder whether all the state and city politicians in California would be Democrat if it weren’t for the massive fraud machine the Trump administration is uncovering.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and election fraud, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | LOS ANGELES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VOTER ID

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