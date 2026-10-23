Mullin Promises Justice Against the Illegal Alien Who Decapitated a Statue

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is determined not to let woke Virginia authorities give a pass to the illegal alien who beheaded one of the Marines depicted in a historic Iwo Jima statue outside the Quantico Marine Base.

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https://t.co/Lo2JMwOa3m — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 23, 2026

Police caught Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano smashing up the statue, which depicts the WWII flag-raising on Mount Suribachi, late on Tuesday. Part of the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage is the beheading of one Marine in the monument. Despite media outlets rushing to label Soriano a “Virginia man” or a “Stafford man,” he unsurprisingly turned out to be an illegal alien. And apparently he has been living here ever since he was a minor thanks to a mostly shut-down Obama-era program. But that, of course, did not engender any gratitude in him or any sense of loyalty to America.

There are probably quite a few Marines already clamoring for accountability, but given that Virginia Democrats enforce sanctuary policies and release as many violent criminals as possible, a little federal pressure is probably needed to ensure Soriano isn’t quickly released. Presuming the statue is federal property, the Trump administration and the Marine Corps certainly should have a say.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is reassuring Americans that he is already on the job. “This hateful illegal alien attacked a memorial to our brave Marines, decapitating one of the statues with a sledgehammer,” said Mullin. “He had been granted DACA by the Obama Administration. Criminals like this who clearly hate America have no business being in our country. We must never allow the history of our great nation to be torn down by illegal aliens who have zero respect for our country and our values. This criminal will soon face justice.”

https://t.co/BA790QdXut — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 23, 2026

Related: Watch: Pro-Katie Hobbs Canvassers Are Willing to Let Noncitizens, Felons Vote

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allowed illegal alien minors to stay here pretty much indefinitely, regardless of criminal record or attempts to become citizens. The Trump administration was wise to move to end it. God only knows how many DACA recipients have committed crimes over the years or are still committing crimes.

The DHS press release from October 23 explained:

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Soriano [is] an illegal alien from Mexico. He has been charged with felony destruction of property and trespassing with intent to damage property. His criminal history includes an arrest in Stafford County for trespassing in 2022... Soriano illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location in 1999. He was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in October 2014 by the Obama Administration, which was renewed by the Biden Administration. His DACA has since expired.

The Trump administration did not renew it, meaning that Soriano is no longer allowed to be in our country. And given his violent antipathy for American heroes, he obviously needs to be sent back to Mexico so he can enjoy hating America from afar.