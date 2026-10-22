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Serial Criminal Beheads Iwo Jima Statue at Quantico

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 22, 2026 8:55 PM
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Serial Criminal Beheads Iwo Jima Statue at Quantico
Catherine Salgado

The “Virginia man” or “Stafford man” who beheaded one of the Marines in the iconic Iwo Jima statue outside the base at Quantico in Northern Virginia is reportedly a criminal with multiple previous charges on his record, because in Democrat states, criminals can get away with practically anything for years on end.

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Police found the man using a sledgehammer on the statue, which depicts the historic moment when a group of WWII Marines raised the second American flag on Mount Suribachi. As of about 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, authorities have not revealed the immigration status of Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, though the group Virginians for Safe Communities claimed that he is an illegal alien. This would not exactly be surprising in Virginia, a sanctuary state.

Read Also: In Midtown NYC, Woman Stalks and Stabs Jewish Man

From Fox5 D.C.:

Maldonado Soriano was arrested and charged with felony destruction of property, trespassing with intent to damage property, and felony injury to a monument. He is being held without bond, and his court date remains pending… the monument was sculpted from limestone by Felix de Weldon, who also created the massive bronze version of the memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

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I went to college in Virginia, lived in the Northern Virginia area until late 2022, and have stayed near Quantico multiple times since 2022, most recently this summer. The area is infested with illegal aliens, including many Muslims the Biden administration shipped in. Under a Republican state administration, the crisis was already bad enough and driving up rent prices, but now that Democrats headed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger are in charge of Virginia, state and many local officials are actively protecting illegal alien criminals. 

The Trump administration is currently investigating Fairfax County, Va., for ignoring over 1,600 ICE detainers and releasing many sex offenders and murderers onto the streets. Spanberger herself defied an ICE detainer for the foreign thug who murdered Virginia mom Stephanie Minter. But illegal aliens are not the only criminals to secure unjust leniency in Virginia. Spanberger’s parole board has become a national scandal after releasing a series of violent felons. The criminals’ victims are terrified, pleading with the woke officials to keep their rapists or their family members' murderers in prison, and all of their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

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Whether Soriano is an illegal alien or an American, he certainly hates American heroes and has a disturbing rap sheet that should keep him in prison for quite a while. Hopefully the Marine Corps and the Trump administration will get involved and ensure this thug does not receive a lenient sentence.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VIRGINIA

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