Iwo Jima Statue’s Beheader Is an Illegal Alien

Just as predicted, the man caught taking a sledgehammer to the Iwo Jima Memorial statue outside the Marine basic at Quantico, Va., is an illegal alien.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared the update about the Wednesday monument attack late on the evening of October 22. I reported yesterday that Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano was quite possibly an illegal alien, and had more than one criminal charge already on his record. Virginia is not only a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, but under Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D), it has released numerous incredibly dangerous killers or sexual criminals.

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NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

Melugin explained, “Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration.”

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allowed illegal alien minors to stay here pretty much indefinitely, regardless of criminal record or attempts to become citizens. The Trump administration was wise to move to end it. And we’re still dealing with crimes that Obama-era DACA illegal aliens committed.

Related: Serial Criminal Beheads Iwo Jima Statue at Quantico

🚨 OUTRAGE: A man literally BEHEADED the historic Iwo Jima monument with a sledgehammer at Quantico. Hundreds of thousands in damage to honor our brave Marines! Is he here illegally? DEPORT HIM! The left attacks our history while we honor our heroes. Throw the book at him! 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/IvosDHSu9G — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 22, 2026

The Trump administration is currently looking into Fairfax County, Va., for refusing to comply with 1,600 ICE detainers, and for releasing many sex offenders and murderers onto the streets. Spanberger herself defied an ICE detainer for the illegal alien brute who murdered Virginia mom Stephanie Minter. But illegal aliens are not the only criminals to secure unjust leniency in Virginia. Spanberger’s parole board has garnered national attention after releasing a whole series of violent felons. The criminals’ victims are terrified, pleading unsuccessfully with the woke officials to keep their rapists or their family members' attackers in prison.

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One thing is for sure — if Virginia wokies release Soriano, there will be a not-so-welcoming base-full of Marines ready to meet him.