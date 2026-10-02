A Third of Newly Arrested Indiana Child Exploiters Are Illegal Aliens

Authorities have arrested 11 child sexual exploiters in Indiana, and four of them are illegal aliens.

Significantly, at least one of the pedophiles originally entered the United States while he was still a minor himself. There are many instances of illegal aliens who came to the United States as children and later became criminals. Democrats always talk as if deporting any illegal alien minor is heinous cruelty. They never address the fact that teenagers can have just as much of a criminal tendency as adults. Meanwhile, Democrats also totally ignore the impact on American children like the targets of the pedophile ring.

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BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that 4 out of 11 (36%) alleged pedophiles arrested in a child sex sting operation in Hamilton County, IN are illegal aliens from four different countries. Police say the men thought they were communicating with young girls online, then drove to meet them for sex, but were met by undercover detectives instead and arrested. Per DHS, the illegal alien suspects include: - El Hadji Babacar Ndiaye, a Senegalese illegal alien who was caught and released at the border in Lukeville, AZ by the Biden admin in September 2023. -Lucky Philip Odoudo, a Nigerian illegal alien who entered the US as a gotaway at an unknown time and location. - Filomeno Ricardo Flores Marin, a Mexican illegal alien who first entered the US illegally in Arizona 2002. - David Josue Gomez-Posada, a Salvadoran illegal alien who first crossed into the US illegally as a juvenile in 2017. DHS says ICE placed detainers on all four men with local law enforcement. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2026

The first illegal alien pedo is El Hadji Babacar Ndiaye, who comes from Senegal, and whom the Biden administration caught and then released in Lukeville, Ariz., back in September 2023. Lucky Philip Odoudo is a Nigerian national, and authorities do not know when he first entered the U.S. Odoudo is one of millions of "gotaways," illegal aliens who successfully crossed weakened borders during Democrat administrations. We genuinely do not know how many of these criminals are currently in our country.

Thirdly, Filomeno Ricardo Flores Marin is from Mexico, and he entered the U.S. all the way back in 2002 through Arizona's border with his home country. Finally, David Josue Gomez-Posada is a Salvadoran national who entered America in 2017, at which time he was still a juvenile. Now he preys upon American juveniles.

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The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed custody detainer requests on all four pedophiles. Indiana authorities do cooperate with ICE, so DHS can have high hopes of seeing those detainer requests honored.

WISH-TV, which only mentioned one "undocumented immigrant" among the group of 11 pedophiles, reported that several of the men are repeat offenders for child sex crimes.

A three-day sting operation in Shelbyville resulted in 11 arrests and the rescue of an infant from sexual abuse, authorities said Tuesday... The suspects’ ages range from 25 to 73... Despite the success of the operation, Landwerlen thinks it just scraped the surface. He says many more predators are online.

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And yet Democrats would probably have claimed, up until the arrests, that authorities shouldn't have deported the four illegal alien pedos.

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